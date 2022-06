This month we celebrate the BEST of Livingston County with the first ever Genesee Valley Penny Saver Reader’s Choice awards. Readers were asked to nominate their favorite businesses across over 50 categories. Ranging from manufacturers to local diners, ag businesses, antique stores, breweries, and family restaurants, realtors, wedding barns, and wineries to name a few, businesses big and small were put to the test to determine who would bring home the coveted first place prize.

1 DAY AGO