ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Chemung County announces reopening of Lowman Crossover Bridge

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0facmC_0gBxZ6U500

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County has announced that the Lowman Crossover Bridge will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The bridge closed in late April 2021 and has seen multiple reopening delays that stemmed from supply chain issues.

The Chemung County Executive’s office says that the restoration of the superstructure has “essentially resulted in a brand new bridge.”

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we dealt with supply chain issues. We would like to thank NYS DOT and the Federal Highway Agency for funding the project.” Said Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Lowman Crossover Bridge officially reopens

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Lowman Crossover Bridge finally reopened today, June 16, 2022. The completion of the bridges sees Wellsburg with a direct route to Interstate 86 again. The bridge closed in late April 2021 and has seen multiple reopening delays that stemmed from supply chain issues of objects such as steel girders. The […]
LOWMAN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Lowman Crossover bridge to open Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Lowman Crossover bridge in Chemung County will re-open to travelers after being closed for more than a year. Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss announced the bridge will open to traffic Thursday, June 16. The bridge was closed for necessary repairs and improvements. Its opening was...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple lane reductions in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation notified drivers today of several lane reductions along state roads in multiple Steuben County communities All of the closures will begin today, June 16, 2022. The closures are due to deck resurfacing on the following bridges throughout the county: State Route 248 over […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chemung County, NY
Sports
City
Ashland, NY
City
Lowman, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
Chemung County, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Lane closures beginning Monday in Steuben County

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Interstate 86 will experience lane closures in Steuben County beginning Monday, June 21, the New York State Department of Transportation says. NYDOT says that the closures will be happening in the Village of Painted Post to facilitate bridge repairs, the closures are the following: Eastbound traffic along I-86 near Exit […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

How to Enjoy the Best “Dam” View of the City of Binghamton

A short hike just outside Binghamton can lead people to a spot where they can enjoy a spectacular sight of the Parlor City. The special place is near Wittman Dam in the town of Dickinson. It's just above the location where Broome County officials once considered building a massive trash-burning plant in the 1980s. Parts of the proposed site were in the city and in the town of Dickinson. It had been used by the Binghamton Brick Company for several decades.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Residents of Livingston and Ontario Counties speak about tree-toppling storm

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Many have said that the storm that passed through on Thursday is one that they have never experienced—and will never forget. East Lake Road in Livonia is one of many huge tree trunks that were blown down by this storm. News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey and Alex Bielfeld were on the scene to talk with those affected by this destructive storm.
LIVONIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Department Extends Vehicle Auction Until the End of June

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department announced the vehicle auction from May has been extended to the end of June. The reason is due to certain vehicles not being picked up by the winning auction bidder. There are still a number of vehicles available to auction to the...
ELMIRA, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Vestal, NY

Vestal is a town in the Southern Tier of New York State, part of the Greater Binghamton area. It’s on the southwest corner of Broome County, bordered by Pennsylvania and the Susquehanna River. The town of Vestal prides itself on the nationally acclaimed Binghamton University, a part of the...
VESTAL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County Library District permanently drops fines

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Library fines are being permanently dropped in the Chemung County Library District. There are a number of factors for this change. The Director of the Chemung County District, Robert Shaw, said the most surprising factor is that people tend to bring their books back in more quickly when the worry of being fined is not there.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Man Injured After Hitting Deer on Motorcycle

Deer jumping out in front of a moving car or truck can be dangerous enough, but when you're on a motorcycle you have to take extra precaution. One New York state man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by helicopter after hitting a deer Thursday, according to sources. The full extent of his injuries are not known. States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate.
ACCIDENTS
98.1 The Hawk

Busy Week for Sentencing in Broome County Court

A number of felony weapon cases in Broome County are resolved with sentencing this week. District Attorney Michael Korchak’s office says 35-year-old Kenneth Main of Binghamton will serve three years in prison for a machete attack on a Binghamton man. Prosecutors say Main is being sentenced as a Second Felony Offender. During a dispute on September 6 of 2021, Main hit another man with the knife, causing physical injury.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Democrats, Republicans unite against Greenidge: Supervisors, party leaders ask for Hochul to deny air permit immediately

Party leaders and elected officials in Seneca County are taking a stand against Greenidge Generation. In a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul and Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, the supervisors outlined their concern about ‘lack of action’ in delaying deadlines for Dresden’s power plant permit renewals.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy