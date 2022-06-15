Chemung County announces reopening of Lowman Crossover Bridge

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County has announced that the Lowman Crossover Bridge will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The bridge closed in late April 2021 and has seen multiple reopening delays that stemmed from supply chain issues.

The Chemung County Executive’s office says that the restoration of the superstructure has “essentially resulted in a brand new bridge.”

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we dealt with supply chain issues. We would like to thank NYS DOT and the Federal Highway Agency for funding the project.” Said Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

