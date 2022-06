FLINT, Mich. (TCD) -- Human remains that were discovered in an abandoned house in May have been positively identified as a woman who was last seen in 2013. According to the Flint Police Department, on May 26, officers responded to a building on the 3200 block of Lapeer Road after receiving a call about the discovery of the remains. On Wednesday, June 15, the department identified the remains as those of Jina Collins, who went missing eight years ago.

