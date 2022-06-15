ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies Mickey Moniak has Exciting Night in Triple-A Return

By Alex Carr
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies center fielder had a big night in his return to the Iron Pigs.

Prior to Tuesday night's disaster loss, the Philadelphia Phillies made a roster move that would send Mickey Moniak back to Triple-A in exchange for infielder Yairo Muñoz.

Moniak responded with a big night for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, as he slammed a solo shot, alongside a single to round out his two-hit night.

The Phillies center fielder wasn't the only player to put up a strong performance Tuesday night, so here's the rest of what you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Triple-A: Mark Appel notches scoreless late-inning appearance:

As one of the Iron Pigs' most reliable arms this year, one would think Mark Appel would be close to a promotion at this point, especially given the Phillies major league bullpen's struggles.

Appel flashed another promising outing on Tuesday, tossing 1.1 innings of one-hit ball, striking out two.

He is more than deserving of a shot at this point. It's only a matter of time.

Double-A: Logan O'Hoppe bashes 14th homer of season:

After a slight cold streak, the Phillies' top catching prospect did it again with Double-A Reading. He hit his 14th long ball of the year, reigniting his impressive season.

O'Hoppe is sure to be a popular name at the trade deadline, but whether the Phillies will deal him remains to be seen. That said, a catcher of his pedigree is sure to carry quite the price tag.

High-A: Kyle Glogoski tosses another solid outing:

This BlueClaws rotation is no joke.

Kyle Glogoski's outing on Tuesday was his "worst" of the season, but it was a solid line nonetheless. He tossed 4.2 innings of three-run ball, relinquishing six hits and two walks, striking out six batters.

The young righty is one of the more deception-based pitchers in the Phillies' system, but his stuff has seemingly taken a slight step forward, even after he missed most of last year thanks to injury.

He's off to a brilliant start to the year, totaling out at a 1.62 ERA thus far.

Single-A: Kent Emanuel slings successful rehab start:

The Phillies newly-acquired lefty is on the comeback trail, and has begun about as well as one could.

Thus far, Emanuel has tossed six innings of scoreless ball in his first two rehab starts. It seems as if the Phillies plan is utilizing him as starting pitching depth, which is a new development.

In his career, Emanuel has mostly served as a multi-inning reliever. It will be fascinating to see how the Phillies make use of him at the major league level.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers: L 2-3

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-4, 3 K

C Rafael Marchan - 1-for-4, 2B

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Altoona Curve: W 2-0

RHP Noah Skirrow - 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K

RHP Ryan Sherriff - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 0-4

1B Rixon Wingrove - 1-for-2, BB, K

RHP Andrew Schultz - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Bradenton Marauders: L 1-4

INF Kendall Simmons - 0-for-4

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 0-for-4, 2 K

