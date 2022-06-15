ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Forget Floor-to-Ceiling Windows. This $22.5 Million Manhattan Penthouse Comes With a Glass Roof.

By Rachel Cormack
 3 days ago

Plenty of penthouses have floor-to-ceiling windows, but how many come with a glass roof? One Manhattan duplex is bringing windows to a whole new level—literally.

The unique abode, which has just been listed with Douglas Elliman , sits atop the luxe 40 Mercer condominium in Soho. The brainchild of American hotelier Andre Balazs and famed French architect Jean Nouvel, this 13-story tower is unconventional, to say the least. The penthouse pushes the boundaries, too, with giant glass panels that provide unrivaled views of the Big Apple.

Designed by architect Lee F. Mindel of Shelton Mindel & Associates, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home spans a total of 3,515 square feet and was conceived as “a deconstructed cube.”

“The penthouse sits with retractable glass walls that bathe the home in natural light that makes this one of the most exciting and unique penthouses to hit the New York market,” listing agent John Gomes told Robb Report via email.

On the lower level, you’ll find a modern kitchen kitted out with high-end appliances and a dining room that opens onto a 145-square-foot private terrace. There’s also a giant living room with a retractable wall that allows you to turn the area into an outdoor loggia at the push of a button.

The free-floating metal staircase leads to a wood-lined office on the mezzanine and onto the upper floor. This level is dedicated entirely to the primary suite, which comes complete with a walk-in closet and ensuite. All the bathrooms have heated Terrazzo floors, while walnut millwork and Corian can be found elsewhere throughout the home.

The real highlight is the glass, though, which in itself is a work of art. Taking inspiration from the paintings of Piet Mondrian, some windows have sections that are tinted with red and blue. The surfaces have also been treated for UV protection and are set to optimize sunlight throughout different times of the day. All the windows also come equipped with automatic shades and specialized cooling/heating systems to keep the temp just right.

Outside of the home, 40 Mercer offers a full suite of amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, spa, terrace, courtyard and an underground parking garage. You’ll enjoy plenty of privacy, too, since the penthouse is one of just 40 units within the building and is accessible only via a secure elevator.

All told, the penthouse will set you back $22.5 million. Gomes holds the listing with Fredrik Eklund and Nick Parker of Douglas Elliman .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shB5D_0gBxYYu900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWB3O_0gBxYYu900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fueqc_0gBxYYu900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bg2L8_0gBxYYu900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346J6l_0gBxYYu900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MU5Ie_0gBxYYu900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0MMF_0gBxYYu900

Comments / 1

 

SFGate

She found $36,000 inside a chair she got for free on Craigslist

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Vicky Umodu had just moved into a new house in Southern California to be near her daughter and help care for her grandchildren. She was looking for furniture since she had given away all of hers before the move.
COLTON, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

