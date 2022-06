RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The Rancho Cordova gas station manager fired for accidentally selling 69-cent gas and costing his company thousands of dollars is now receiving attention from people across the country wanting to help him. As of Thursday night, John Szczecina’s family’s GoFundMe account had received more than 800 donations for a total nearing the $20,000 figure listed as the goal. That’s the amount of money his gas station said he cost them in lost revenue when he accidentally set the gas price at 69 cents for several hours. “So, wow, I’m overwhelmed,” Szczecina said. “I’m like, wow.” He added, “I think...

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO