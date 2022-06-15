Tom Brady on His Hertz Team-Up and the 'Best Part' of EV Parking
Tom Brady has joined forces with the car rental company Hertz to help promote its EV fleet. The seven-time Super Bowl champion joined Cheddar News to discuss his partnership and that of his team with Hertz and even gives his take on the crypto market. "The best part is parking it, you know, because you pull right into your garage, and you plug it in and you never have to go to a gas station and you know, you feel like every time you're in it you're in this amazing piece of technology," he said..
