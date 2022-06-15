ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee's Urban Ecology Center wants to convert its warehouse into an events venue near its east side operations

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQ9MI_0gBxYCjP00

Milwaukee's Urban Ecology Center wants to convert its warehouse into an events venue near its east side operations next to Riverside Park.

The nonprofit group wants to do that development at 1420 E. Park Place, where the center owns an 8,100-square-foot building. Its main facility is at 1500 E. Park Place.

The warehouse would be redeveloped as an education venue and special events hall, according to new plans filed with the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals.

The renovated building, known as Riverland Event Hall, would host up to 300 seated guests, and include a catering kitchen as well as a smaller meeting room. It also would have 89 parking spaces on surface lots, as well as nine street parking spots.

The education venue would host guest lectures and seminars about creating urban environmental education centers — something Urban Ecology Center has pioneered.

The special events hall would be available for rent to host corporate retreats and other business meetings; life events, such as weddings, mitzvahs and quinceaneras, and school-sponsored events, such as dances, according to the plans.

The revenue generated by the events hall would help Urban Ecology Center expand its operations at its three Milwaukee facilities at Riverside Park, Washington Park and Menomonee Valley, the proposal said.

The development needs zoning board approval for a special-use permit.

The building to be redeveloped is a Cream City brick building constructed in 1890, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc council to consider Rockwell project, Olympia Fields

OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council is set to decide whether to approve a redevelopment plan for the downtown Rockwell project at its 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave. According to city documents, the Rockwell project at 121-131 N. Main Street — if approved — would include a mixed-use structure with commercial property on the lower level and condominiums on upper floors. There would also be an extension of the existing boardwalk along Fowler Lake, new public restrooms and a community space.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: June 17-19

1. DIY Bee House with the Milwaukee Public Library. FRIDAY FROM 3 P.M. TO 4 P.M. | WASHINGTON PARK BRANCH. Attendees can find inspiration all around at the DIY Bee House event hosted by the Milwaukee Public Library. Located in the Finney Community room at the Washington Park Branch, the event will teach teens how to build and decorate their very own bee houses with materials they have at home. The event will also have summer reading material for teens that attend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Food Truck Fridays at the West Allis Farmer's Market

Celebrate summer with Food Truck Fridays at the West Allis Farmers Market, 6501 W. National Ave. from 5 – 8 p.m.!. Celebrate summer with Food Truck Fridays at the West Allis Farmers Market, 6501 W. National Ave. from 5 – 8 p.m.!. Milwaukee’s best food trucks will gather...
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Washington Park#An Education#Urban Ecology Center
Racine County Eye

Downtown Racine earns Main Street America™ 2022 accreditation

RACINE – Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) has again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program by the Main Street America organization. Racine joins 863 communities throughout the U.S. meeting performance standards for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization. DRC’s performance is evaluated annually by the Wisconsin...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS 58

The Hop announces return starting June 19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Hop has announced their return to the Summerfest grounds starting Sunday June 19. The Hop is a transit network in Milwaukee that allows people to get from one place to another while also seeing the cultural, tourist attractions of Milwaukee. Starting Sunday, June 19, The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Milwaukee Events

SATURDAY FROM 8 A.M.-NOON | THE INSTITUTE FOR THE PRESERVATION OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC & ARTS. The Legacy Breakfast is devoted to acknowledging individuals and organizations in Milwaukee for their distinguished community service. The Institute for the Preservation of African American Music and Arts is hosting this inaugural event to celebrate these community leaders and to establish a scholarship fund that will benefit Milwaukee youth-serving organizations, sororities, fraternities and other civic organizations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1318 N. Van Buren St.

Downtown 2-bedroom! Dog Friendly! Heat Included! - This 1 bedroom Milwaukee apartment has a large living area, good sized bedroom, and tons closet space. Bright, clean, and in a great location this apartment is perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking to live in a quiet building while being close to all the fun and energy of the Eastside. Both cat and dog friendly, this apartment truly is a great find!
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee beaches that can't be beat this summer

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. There’s nothing like waking up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy