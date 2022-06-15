Milwaukee's Urban Ecology Center wants to convert its warehouse into an events venue near its east side operations next to Riverside Park.

The nonprofit group wants to do that development at 1420 E. Park Place, where the center owns an 8,100-square-foot building. Its main facility is at 1500 E. Park Place.

The warehouse would be redeveloped as an education venue and special events hall, according to new plans filed with the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals.

The renovated building, known as Riverland Event Hall, would host up to 300 seated guests, and include a catering kitchen as well as a smaller meeting room. It also would have 89 parking spaces on surface lots, as well as nine street parking spots.

The education venue would host guest lectures and seminars about creating urban environmental education centers — something Urban Ecology Center has pioneered.

The special events hall would be available for rent to host corporate retreats and other business meetings; life events, such as weddings, mitzvahs and quinceaneras, and school-sponsored events, such as dances, according to the plans.

The revenue generated by the events hall would help Urban Ecology Center expand its operations at its three Milwaukee facilities at Riverside Park, Washington Park and Menomonee Valley, the proposal said.

The development needs zoning board approval for a special-use permit.

The building to be redeveloped is a Cream City brick building constructed in 1890, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

