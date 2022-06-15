ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Minicamp Observations: Justin Fields, Offense Sharp on Day 2

By Josh Schrock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST – That's more like it. A day after admitting the offense was a work in progress, Justin Fields delivered a sharp performance on Day 2 of Bears mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall. Fields connected on several chunk plays throughout drills, including big connections to Darnell Mooney,...

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

