Music

Bret McKenzie Shares Groovy New Single, “Dave’s Place”

By Karan Singh
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBret McKenzie’s full-length solo debut album is right around the corner. Songs Without Jokes is set to drop on August 26 and the actor-singer-comedian has given us another glimpse into it with a new single. Listen to “Dave’s Place” below:. McKenzie said the following about...

music.mxdwn.com

