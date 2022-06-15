ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Custom-fitted 3D stent gives patients route to easier breathing

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W11bJ_0gBxXKpQ00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Severe narrowing of an area near her lungs left Elizabeth King gasping after taking a few steps or standing in the kitchen.

For her son Rodney King’s birthday earlier this year, “I made him a pound cake, and I got out of breath,” King said.

The Lucedale resident is getting relief and breathing easier now thanks to a novel treatment only offered in state at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. It calls for placement of a silicone stent, made on a 3D printer, that sits snugly in the split that divides her left main bronchus to the upper and lower bronchi of her left lung that carry air to her lungs.

The pulmonary team of Dr. Michal Senitko, assistant professor of medicine and surgery and section chief of interventional pulmonology; Dr. Yanglin Guo, a pulmonologist and assistant professor of medicine; and Dr. George Abraham, a professor of medicine, installed the stent April 20 to open up King’s airway after traditional stents wouldn’t stay in place.

Healthy habits help preserve brain health, despite genetics

What made the silicone stent different is that it’s designed and sized exclusively for King “based on her CT scans and using special software,” Senitko said.

Because it’s custom made, Guo said, the chance of it moving out of place is greatly lessened.

The outpatient procedure takes about an hour, and patients go home the same day. King returned to the Medical Center May 27 for a follow-up bronchoscopy that confirmed her stent is sitting where it should be, making it possible for her breathing to significantly improve.

King, a longtime minister in her community, said she started having problems breathing about 18 months ago. After taking a trip and driving home through Georgia, she said, she developed stomach pain and then pneumonia in both lungs.

“My doctor at home treated me and found a hernia as big as a football,” King said. “It was pressing on the lobe of my lung.”

She was referred to UMMC, where she was hospitalized in March. Her shortness of breath worsened, and her UMMC pulmonology team pinpointed the problem.

A person’s bronchi carry air to the lungs. Air passes from the mouth into the trachea, which divides into the left and right bronchi. The air moves through the bronchi and into small sacs in the lungs called alveoli.

In King’s case, a section of scar tissue at the split between the left and right bronchi made the split narrow. “It keeps closing up, so she’s had recurring pneumonia,” Senitko said. Standard airway stents, which come in a limited number of sizes, are generally produced for larger airways and rarely are a perfect fit.

Those stents can kink, bend or migrate in the airway, and granulation tissue growth can complicate those problems.

1 in 5 pregnancies in US terminated in 2020 as abortions rose, report says

King was a candidate for the custom silicone stent approved by the Federal Drug Administration in 2020 and designed by a Cleveland Clinic physician. Using CT scans and 3D visualization software, a mold for a custom stent is printed on a 3D printer, then injected with medical grade silicone. The process allows for a perfect or near-perfect fit for the patient.

“Breathing is something many people take for granted, but for many of these patients, every breath can be a struggle. It’s been gratifying to see patients receiving the customized stents feeling relief right away,” Dr. Tom Gildea, the stent’s developer, said in a Cleveland Clinic news release .

“We are excited to be able to bring this technology to more patients across the country, and grateful for the patients and donors who have worked with us to help pioneer this technology,” said Gildea, the Cleveland Clinic’s section head of bronchoscopy.

Before King began her procedure, Senitko and Guo showed her the silicone stent and explained how it works. “This is what we had created for you,” Senitko said. “You can touch it.

“The split will anchor it in your airway so that it won’t migrate,” he said. “This stent doesn’t have a straight shape. Our airways are a little curvy. This is custom made to fit you.”

Retiree David Young of Jackson has been fitted for one of the custom stents and looks forward to it being placed in coming weeks. Senitko’s team came up with a temporary solution by sewing together two stents and placing them in Young’s airway while a custom one was being made. Like King, Young has developed scar tissue in his left main bronchus and needs a permanent stent.

“Sometimes my breathing is a lot worse, and I might have to do more breathing treatments than I usually do,” said Young, who can’t enjoy playing basketball like he used to because he gets winded. “They said the 3D stent will do a better job than the one I have, so I’m waiting for it.”

WHO convenes experts to decide if monkeypox is an emergency

“We will use your CT scan to build a stent that will exactly fit your pipes. That should lessen the number of bronchoscopies you have to undergo every three months to revise the current stent,” Senitko told him.

King also has needed breathing treatments to ease her condition. “We won’t have to do that as often,” Senitko told her. “This stent will stay there forever.”

Rodney King, said his mom’s condition “hasn’t slowed her down. She just needs help breathing.”

In the weeks following her surgery, Elizabeth King is regaining strength and quality of life. Before placement of the silicone stent, she said, her church singing “wasn’t up to par.”

The weekend after her surgery, King sang with the congregation at Living Waters Tabernacle.

“I want to go about my business,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Rarely used procedure promising tool for patients with abdominal cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Darrell Freeman is in the middle of building a storage shed and has his eye on constructing an electric motorcycle. Cancer put the Hattiesburg resident’s do-it-yourself projects on hold, but a rare procedure performed by a University of Mississippi Medical Center surgeon has Freeman’s cancer on the run and life back […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Harrison County debuts new Rover Run Dog Park

Folks flooded the streets of downtown Biloxi to celebrate the abolishment of slavery in the United States, also known as Juneteenth. Near record highs today; a few strong storms possible late afternoon. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 6.18.22. Boy Scouts join veterans in holding flag burning...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Will Devin

When Will Devin realized he had a passion for cutting hair, he was inspired to open a business back home on the Gulf Coast. Devin had originally began cutting hair for those in his barrack while he served in the military, and, once he got out, he went to school to learn the trade. Today, Devin now owns The Bearded Owl barbershop in Gulfport, just a short drive away from his hometown of Long Beach. Devin says he enjoys running a business on the Gulf Coast and is proud to serve the community he calls home.
LONG BEACH, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
WLOX

Expecting mother killed by accidental gunshot through wall

The swim meet is hosted by the Biloxi Elite Swim Team, and more than 20 teams from around the southeast are competing this week. Pascagoula Panthers take advantage of the heat for training. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The team got numerous water and rest breaks between each set of...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Possible porch package theft in Jones County resolved

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - As it turns out the case of the purloined porch package in Jones County was merely the act of a good Samaritan gone wrong. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department had sent out a notice Friday afternoon, asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on camera committing a possible porch theft at a residence on Mississippi 29 south near Ellisville.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

2 Greene County natives to compete for Miss Mississippi

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Two Greene County natives will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi next week, for the first time in the county’s history. McKay Lee Bray is the current Miss Pine Belt. Dariyel Johnson is Miss Presley Heights. They’ll join 29 other women through four rounds of competition June 20 to 24. […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ellisville to redistrict due to population growth

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Ellisville will be redistricting after the 2020 Census showed its population grew by about 200 people. The Laurel Leader Call reported the issue was brought to the Ellisville Board of Aldermen by Richard Donovan during a recent board meeting. The newspaper reported the populations of Wards 1 and […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney King
Sea Coast Echo

Bay voted second 'Best Coastal Small Town' in U.S.

USA Today on Friday announced the winners of its annual Best Coastal Small Town contest, and this year, the top two selections were on the Mississippi Gulf Coast — Bay St. Louis ranked number two, and Ocean Springs took first place. “The quaint seaside town of Bay St. Louis...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
ourmshome.com

Muralist spreads magic on the Gulf Coast one wall at a time

Large-scale public art murals are a must-see in the Magnolia State and appear to be everywhere, especially on chic boutiques and trendy cafés. It is a way for local creators to showcase artistic talent in public spaces by designing a scene or idea and then using walls, buildings, ceilings, and sidewalks as canvasses.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Southern Miss departments to host June job fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Physical Plant and Housing and Residence Life Departments will host a job fair. The event will be on Tuesday, June 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The job fair will take place in the Trent Lott Center on the Hattiesburg campus. “We are a […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stent#Genetics#Brain Health#Breathing Problems#Ct#The Medical Center May 27
WLOX

Katelyn Perry eyes Miss Mississippi 2022 Pageant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Living the dream, one pageant at a time. Gulfport’s Katelyn Perry is getting ready to take a shot at the Miss Mississippi title next week in Vicksburg. “The goal is always go and do the best I can, but a few extra scholarship dollars and...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Fire leaves man with severe injuries

Lawsuit filed over bills that would send public funds to private schools. The City of Hattiesburg announced plans to finish off the sidewalk network/multi-use pathway near the University of Southern Mississippi’s northwest corner. Saving money on your electric bill. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Mississippi Power says there are...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Perry County deputies get new vests, gear

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) bought new vests and other gear for deputies with donations. PCSO officials said the items were purchased with donations raised during fundraisers held over the last few months. The sheriff’s office raised about $18,000 in total. The funds allowed for the purchase of ballistic […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
saltwatersportsman.com

763-Pound Blue Marlin Wins $631,000 Purse in Mississippi Tournament

The crew of the “It Just Takes Time” wins the contest for the third year in a row with an impressive blue. Many other boats collected big checks, with 56 blue marlin, eight white marlin and three sailfish caught off Biloxi. It was June 11 in the closing...
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WLOX

Keesler opens Division Street Gate Saturday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After 20 years of planning and more than two years of construction, the Keesler Air Force Base has announced that their new Division Street Gate will open Saturday, June 18 at 8 a.m. The gate will be open with 24-hour access for personal vehicles only, and...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

First Enviva shipment sets sail from Pascagoula Port

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets marked yet another milestone in Mississippi on Wednesday. Enviva celebrated its first shipment of product from its new terminal at the Port of Pascagoula. “We started our journey right here in Mississippi, which has been home to...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

Woman released, not charged in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was taken in to custody by Hattiesburg police after a shooting on Monday, June 13 has been released. Investigators said a man was shot in his leg following a domestic dispute. The woman was initially taken into custody. However, police said she was released and no formal charges […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy