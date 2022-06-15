ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro pastor, business owner opens new restaurant after time in jail

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVO0y_0gBxXClc00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro pastor and business owner who was arrested earlier this year and spent almost two weeks in jail has opened a new restaurant and expanded into the Four Seasons Town Centre, according to the Triad Business Journal .

A new Seafood Destiny opened in downtown Greensboro at a historic location that used to house the WORX restaurant and bar, and the Four Seasons Town Centre food court now has a version of the restaurant that only serves fried food.

The original Seafood Destiny is located at 4705 W. Gate City Blvd.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Anthony Knotts, owner of Seafood Destiny and minister at the Embassy Church, was at the center of accusations in which a couple says he racked up tens of thousands of dollars on their credit card and didn’t pay it all back.

He was served felony warrants on Feb. 28 after writing two bad checks to a food vendor last year amounting to about $18,000.

While he was behind bars, a separate civil lawsuit dating back about 11 years ago regarding former members of his congregation came into question.

“He was our pastor. We trusted him. We loved him. There wasn’t anything he would not do for this church. But business is business, and the debt got out of hand,” said Ed Cobbler who accused Knotts of running up his credit card bill.

Knotts convinced two parishioners, Ed and his wife Pat Cobbler, to lend him their credit card years ago.

The Cobblers claim Knotts spent tens of thousands of dollars on the credit card, and he did not pay it back in full, racking up high-interest rate fees. Knotts claims he paid the majority of the money but admits to leaving the Cobblers with the rest of the bill.

He told FOX8 he previously tried to work with the opposing party to figure out a payment agreement but said both parties could not agree to an amount.

Despite not paying his debt, Knotts still thinks his biggest mistake was just not choosing to show up for three consecutive court dates for the case.

The court directed Knotts to pay the Cobblers the full amount he owes them because the case fell into default judgment after Knotts missed court dates.

Comments

Laila Rose
3d ago

Well apparently he paid back what he owed and served his time! So he did exactly what he should be doing! Make a life for himself after incarceration! Seems like he's doing that!

Reply
2
FOX8 News

