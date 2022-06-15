Laurel neighbors vote in favor of tourism promotion tax

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Neighbors in Laurel voted in favor for the Laurel Tourism Promotion Tax.

The unofficial results showed 508 people voted in favor of the tax, while 187 were opposed.

City leaders said tourism is increasing in the city. The tax would allow the city to fund tourism efforts with tax dollars from visitors.

The tax would add a 3% tax on hotel, motel and short-term rental bills.

Leaders said the tax dollars would go toward Welcome Center operations and staffing, Welcome Center displays and furnishings, marketing, printed materials and sponsorships for events that draw tourism.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.