Vestal Starbucks Take Steps to Unionize

By Roy Santa Croce
 3 days ago

VESTAL, NY – A Vestal Starbucks is the first location in Broome County to join the growing national trend toward unionization.

More than workers at the Vestal Parkway Starbucks across from the Town Square Mall filed to establish a union.
Recently, the Starbucks at University Plaza closed for renovations, which has resulted in an influx of employees funneling into the other Parkway location.

Starbucks employees had already contacted the National Labor Relations Board in May, regarding the unionization process before the increased traffic.

A shift supervisor at the cafe, Ryan Morgan, says he has seen his regional manager at the store more in the past two-weeks than he has for the past three years.

“But what I’d like now is to reach out to the public, get people on our side, understanding, that we’re not gonna strike out of nowhere we’re not gonna close down your favorite Starbucks, we’re just here and we want our voices heard, and we’d love to have your support.”

Morgan says that the focal points of the unionization include a more relaxed and accepting work environment, as well as increasing communication between management and employees.

Another Starbucks employee says the increased staffing also means each worker gets a smaller share of the tips.

Morgan says that he was inspired by other Starbucks locations unionizing around the state, including Buffalo and efforts in Ithaca.

He hopes what they are doing here in Vestal can inspire other locations as well.

