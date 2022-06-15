ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Nicholas County Sheriff thanks community for support after deputies’ deaths

By Jessica Patterson
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley is sharing his thanks to the community that rallied around his officers and their families over the course of a difficult month and continues to support them through the grief of losing two of their own.

Nunley shared a letter of appreciation one week following the funeral for fallen Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker, who was killed in the line of duty during a shootout incident on Friday, June 3, 2022. Just weeks before Baker’s death, the sheriff’s office lost another one of their own, Nicholas County Deputy Travis Lawson, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Courtesy: Nicholas County Commissioner Garrett Cole
Courtesy: Richwood Fire Department

In his letter, Nunley said the circumstance of losing both deputies to tragedy in such a short timespan was “unbearable.” He also added that the support they continue to receive strengthens their spirits as they “press on and continue to serve” their community.

“We are truly blessed by your kindness and the way your actions have brought honor and respect to the memory of two fine public servants Please continue to keep us and the families of our fallen heros in your prayers in the days to come,” Nunley said closing out his letter.

