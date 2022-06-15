ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Risk factors associated with the infection of sheep with Dichelobacter nodosus

By Julia Storms
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvine footrot is a highly contagious foot disease caused by the gram-negative bacterium Dichelobacter nodosus (D. nodosus). In a recent report, we showed a prevalence of 42.9% D. nodosus positive swabs across Germany. In this follow-up study, we used real-time PCR results for D. nodosus and footrot scores of 9297 sheep...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Ductile deformation during carbonation of serpentinized peridotite

Carbonated serpentinites (listvenites) in the Samail Ophiolite, Oman, record mineralization of 1"“2 Gt of CO2, but the mechanisms providing permeability for continued reactive fluid flow are unclear. Based on samples of the Oman Drilling Project, here we show that listvenites with a penetrative foliation have abundant microstructures indicating that the carbonation reaction occurred during deformation. Folded magnesite veins mark the onset of carbonation, followed by deformation during carbonate growth. Undeformed magnesite and quartz overgrowths indicate that deformation stopped before the reaction was completed. We propose deformation by dilatant granular flow and dissolution-precipitation assisted the reaction, while deformation in turn was localized in the weak reacting mass. Lithostatic pore pressures promoted this process, creating dilatant porosity for CO2 transport and solid volume increase. This feedback mechanism may be common in serpentinite-bearing fault zones and the mantle wedge overlying subduction zones, allowing massive carbonation of mantle rocks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of the association of serum glypican-4 with prevalent and future kidney function

Serum glypican-4 (GPC4) has been identified as an insulin-sensitizing adipokine serving as a marker for body mass index and insulin resistance in humans. The association of circulating GPC4 with kidney function is to date largely unexplored. Therefore, we aimed to evaluate the association between serum GPC4 and prevalent as well future kidney function in a prospective cohort study. The study included 456 Caucasian coronary angiography patients. After a median follow up period of 3.4Â years, data on kidney function was reassessed in all patients. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) was defined by decreased estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) < 60Â mL/min/1.73 m2 or albuminuria. At baseline, serum GPC4 was significantly associated with decreased eGFR (adjusted odds ratio (OR) per standard deviation"‰="‰4.75 [2.66"“8.48]; P"‰<"‰ 0.001), albuminuria (OR"‰="‰1.49 [1.15"“1.92]; P"‰="‰0.002), and, accordingly, with CKD (OR"‰="‰1.75 [1.35"“2.26]; P"‰<"‰0.001). GPC4 levels also significantly and independently predicted the incidence of newly diagnosed decreased eGFR (OR"‰="‰2.74 [1.82"“4.14]; P"‰<"‰0.001, albuminuria (OR"‰="‰1.58 [1.01"“2.46]; P"‰="‰0.043, and CKD (OR"‰="‰2.16 [1.45"“3.23]; P"‰<"‰0.001). ROC analysis indicated an additional predictive value of GPC4 to a basic prediction model for newly diagnosed CKD and eGFR"‰<"‰60Â mL/min/1.73 m2. Our study, therefore, indicates that high serum GPC4 is associated with decreased prevalent and future kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Metabolomics-based profiling for quality assessment and revealing the impact of drying of Turmeric (Curcuma longa L.)

Turmeric, the rhizomes of Curcuma longa L., is one of the top selling spices, food preservatives, and food colorants. In addition, it exhibits health promoting benefits owing to its unique phytochemical composition. Nevertheless, it is commonly subjected to heat drying, hence, the dried powder is the most used form and can easily be adulterated with allied species. Therefore, our research aimed to profile the phytochemical composition and investigate the impact of drying of turmeric. Extraction and fractionation followed by LC- and GC"“MS analysis resulted in the identification of a total of 161 metabolites belonged to various phytochemical classes. Moreover, multivariate data analysis identified curcuminoids, terpecurcumins, and organic acids as potential markers for drying. Based on the applied analytical techniques in combination with chemometrics, these investigations have succeeded to provide good coverage of the metabolome of turmeric in both fresh and dried forms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease is a key predictive factor for potential myocardial ischaemia and poor prognosis in asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus

Some asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) have critical coronary artery disease (CAD), although the guidelines do not recommend aggressive screening for CAD in asymptomatic patients. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is among the serious co-morbidities of severe systemic atherosclerosis. Thus, CKD may be associated with potential myocardial ischaemia. Therefore, the present study aimed to determine the impact of CKD on the incidence of silent myocardial ischaemia (SMI) and the long-term outcomes in asymptomatic patients with DM. This study investigated 461 consecutive patients with DM. All patients who were asymptomatic and self-sufficient in daily life underwent the ergometer exercise (ERG) test. Coronary angiography was performed if the stress test was positive, or if the patient did not achieve 90% of the target heart rate. The primary end point included major adverse cardiac and cerebrovascular events (MACCE) including death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and stroke. The median follow-up duration after study enrolment was 35Â months for the entire cohort of 461 patients. Eighty-one patients were diagnosed with SMI. The estimated glomerular filtration rate was significantly lower in the SMI group (70.5"‰Â±"‰23.8 vs. 81.8"‰Â±"‰30.0Â mL/min/1.73 m2, P"‰<"‰0.001). SMI occurred more frequently in patients with advanced CKD [27/103, (26.2%) in stages 3"“5], whereas only 5/68 (7.3%) patients without CKD, 13/81 (16.0%) patients with stage 1 CKD and 36/209, (17.2%) in stage 2, had SMI. The Kaplan"“Meier curves revealed that, patients with SMI had poor clinical outcomes (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.016). The incidence of MACCE (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.009) was higher in patients with severe CKD"‰>"‰stage 3a in the SMI subgroup. Urinary albumin (mg/gCr) was associated with MACCE in the SMI subgroup [HR 3.37, 95%CI (1.170"“9.521), P"‰="‰0.025] after adjusting for age, sex, and conventional risk factors. SMI was more prevalent in patients with CKD and the incidence was proportional to the CKD stage in asymptomatic patients with DM. Those Patients with CKD and SMI exhibited poor clinical outcomes. CKD may be a key factor for the identification and management of SMI in asymptomatic patients with DM in routine clinical practice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Sheep#Infectious Diseases#Dichelobacter Nodosus#Genetic Predisposition#D#Pcr#German
Nature.com

Prognostic implications of structural heart disease and premature ventricular contractions in recovery of exercise

Premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) during recovery of exercise stress testing are associated with increased cardiovascular mortality, but the cause remains unknown. We aimed to evaluate the association of PVCs during recovery with echocardiographic abnormalities, and their combined prognostic performance. Echocardiographic abnormalities [reduced left ventricular (LV) ejection fraction, valvular heart disease, LV dilatation, LV hypertrophy, or increased filling pressures] and PVCs during recovery were identified among patients having undergone both echocardiography and exercise stress test. Among included patients (n"‰="‰3106, age 59"‰Â±"‰16Â years, 55% males), PVCs during recovery were found in 1327 (43%) patients, among which the prevalence of echocardiographic abnormalities was increased (58% vs. 43%, p"‰<"‰0.001). Overall, PVCs during recovery were associated with increased cardiovascular mortality (219 total events, 7.9 [5.4"“11.1] years follow-up; adjusted hazard ratio (HR [95% confidence interval]) 1.6 [1.2"“2.1], p"‰<"‰0.001). When analyzed in combination with either presence or absence ofÂ echocardiographic abnormalities, PVCs during recovery were associated with increased risk when such were present (HR 3.3 [1.9"“5.5], p"‰<"‰0.001) but not when absent (HR 1.5 [0.8"“2.8], p"‰="‰0.22), in reference to those with neither. Our findings provide mechanistic insights to the increased CV risk reported in patients with PVCs during recovery.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Higher fish consumption may be associated with increased melanoma risk: study

Eating higher levels of fish, including tuna and non-fried fish, appears to be associated with a greater risk of malignant melanoma, suggests a large study of US adults published in Cancer Causes & Control. Eunyoung Cho, the corresponding author said: "Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the U.S....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gallstones and risk of cancers of the liver, biliary tract and pancreas: a prospective study within two U.S. cohorts

Gallstones may result in inflammation, altered bile flow, and changes in metabolic hormone levels, thereby increasing cancer risk. However, previous studies for gallstones and cancers of the liver, biliary tract and pancreas in the U.S. were relatively limited. Methods. We followed 115,036 women from the Nurses' Health Study (1982"“2012) and...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Predictive factors of responsiveness to a body weight reduction program in Prader"“Willi patients at 6Â years of follow"‘up

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09096-x, Published online 25 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Progetti di Ricerca Corrente, Istituto Auxologico Italiano IRCCS, Milan, Italy (research project code: 01C123, acronym: Mebascocopws).". The original Article has been corrected.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Genome-wide polygenic score to predict chronic kidney disease across ancestries

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a common complex condition associated with high morbidity and mortality. Polygenic prediction could enhance CKD screening and prevention; however, this approach has not been optimized for ancestrally diverse populations. By combining APOL1 risk genotypes with genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of kidney function, we designed, optimized and validated a genome-wide polygenic score (GPS) for CKD. The new GPS was tested in 15 independent cohorts, including 3 cohorts of European ancestry (n"‰="‰97,050), 6 cohorts of African ancestry (n"‰="‰14,544), 4 cohorts of Asian ancestry (n"‰="‰8,625) and 2 admixed Latinx cohorts (n"‰="‰3,625). We demonstrated score transferability with reproducible performance across all tested cohorts. The top 2% of the GPS was associated with nearly threefold increased risk of CKD across ancestries. In African ancestry cohorts, the APOL1 risk genotype and polygenic component of the GPS had additive effects on the risk of CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Serum folate levels and hypertension

We aimed to examine the association between serum folate levels and hypertension in Korean adults. Our study population was 6343 Korean adults whose blood pressure and folate levels were measured in the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2016"“2018. We aggregated the study populations into quintiles according to serum folate levels (1.5"“4.3, 4.4"“5.7, 5.8"“7.5, 7.6"“10.3, and 10.4"“35.9Â ng/mL). Multivariable logistic and linear regression models were used to analyze the relationships between serum folate levels, blood pressure, and hypertension. The weighted average of serum folate levels was 7.4Â ng/mL, and the weighted prevalence of hypertension was 30.4% in the study populations. After adjusting for all potential confounders, compared to those in the lowest quintile of serum folate levels, systolic and diastolic blood pressure of the people in the other quintiles were not significantly different. The linear relationship between serum folate levels and blood pressure was not statistically significant. The odds for hypertension were not significantly different across the quintiles of serum folate levels. This study showed high serum folate levels was not significantly associated with lowering hypertension in Korean adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are associated with reduced constructive myocardial work in hypertensive patients with a preserved ejection fraction

Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are observed in patients with hypertensive heart disease with a preserved left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF); however, the relationship between minor ST-T changes and global myocardial work on echocardiograms remains unclear. We evaluated the global longitudinal strain (GLS), global work index (GWI), global constructive work (GCW), global wasted work (GWW), and global work efficiency (GWE) in 186 hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF (>50%) using an offline analysis system (View Pal, GE). Minor ST-T changes as well as major ST-T changes (depression in ST in lead V5"‰>"‰1"‰mV) were also evaluated by electrocardiography. The mean age was 79.4"‰Â±"‰8.2 years (men 37.6%). Patients with minor and major ST-changes had a smaller absolute GLS (âˆ’20.3"‰Â±"‰3.1, âˆ’18.2"‰Â±"‰3.7, and âˆ’15.2"‰Â±"‰5.0%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and a smaller constructive workload [GWI (2148"‰Â±"‰486, 1938"‰Â±"‰462, and 1685"‰Â±"‰701"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.002) and GCW (2419"‰Â±"‰510, 2185"‰Â±"‰466, and 1865"‰Â±"‰702"‰mmHg%, P"‰<"‰0.001)] than those with no ST-T changes. Additionally, patients with minor and major ST-T changes had increased wasted myocardial work [GWW (87"‰Â±"‰61, 105"‰Â±"‰56, and 127"‰Â±"‰75"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.045)], which resulted in reductions in the myocardial work efficiency [GWE (95"‰Â±"‰4, 94"‰Â±"‰3, and 89"‰Â±"‰12%, P"‰<"‰0.001)]. Even after adjustments for confounding factors, including EF, diastolic function parameters, LV hypertrophy, history of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, patients with minor ST-T changes had significantly smaller LV global constructive work in comparison to those without [GWI (2260"‰Â±"‰33 vs. 2025"‰Â±"‰76"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.007) and GCW (2501"‰Â±"‰45 vs. 2210"‰Â±"‰105"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.003)]. In conclusion, in hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF, minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms were associated with reduced constructive work in the LV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03765-z, published online 21 December 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised about overlaps with a previously-published article by the research group of two contributing authors, Khan and Ahmad1. Specifically, Figs.Â 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8b overlap with Figs.Â 4, 5, 2, 6 and 7 in1 respectively. A review of images and data presented in these figures identified errors and discrepancies that could not be resolved and, therefore, authors have lost confidence in the integrity of the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of combined active and passive immunization in ART-suppressed, SHIV-infected rhesus macaques

The latent viral reservoir is the critical barrier for developing an HIV-1 cure. Previous studies have shown that therapeutic vaccination or broadly neutralizing antibody (bNAb) administration, together with a Toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonist, enhanced virologic control or delayed viral rebound, respectively, following discontinuation of antiretroviral therapy (ART) in SIV- or SHIV-infected rhesus macaques. Here we show that the combination of active and passive immunization with vesatolimod may lead to higher rates of post-ART virologic control compared to either approach alone. Therapeutic Ad26/MVA vaccination and PGT121 administration together with TLR7 stimulation with vesatolimod resulted in 70% post-ART virologic control in SHIV-SF162P3-infected rhesus macaques. These data suggest the potential of combining active and passive immunization targeting different immunologic mechanisms as an HIV-1 cure strategy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transmission of antibiotic resistance at the wildlife-livestock interface

Antibiotic-resistant microorganisms (ARMs) are widespread in natural environments, animals (wildlife and livestock), and humans, which has reduced our capacity to control life threatening infectious disease. Yet, little is known about their transmission pathways, especially at the wildlife-livestock interface. This study investigated the potential transmission of ARMs and antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) between cattle and wildlife by comparing gut microbiota and ARG profiles of feral swine (Sus scrofa), coyotes (Canis latrans), cattle (Bos taurus), and environmental microbiota. Unexpectedly, wild animals harbored more abundant ARMs and ARGs compared to grazing cattle. Gut microbiota of cattle was significantly more similar to that of feral swine captured within the cattle grazing area where the home range of both species overlapped substantially. In addition, ARMs against medically important antibiotics were more prevalent in wildlife than grazing cattle, suggesting that wildlife could be a source of ARMs colonization in livestock.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Technical report: an online international weight control registry to inform precision approaches to healthy weight management

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Personalizing approaches to prevention and treatment of obesity will be a crucial aspect of precision health initiatives. However, in considering individual susceptibility to obesity, much remains to be learned about how to support healthy weight management in different population subgroups, environments and geographical locations.
WEIGHT LOSS
BBC

'Long Covid' risk lower with Omicron, study finds

Last winter's Omicron variant was less likely to cause lingering symptoms, known as "long Covid", a UK investigation, in The Lancet, suggests. The King's College London team looked at data from nearly 100,000 people who logged their Covid symptoms on an app. Just over 4% of those infected during the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A randomized controlled trial to test financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccination in Ghana

To the Editor - Achieving high levels of vaccine uptake across Africa will be critical to achieving global COVID-19 vaccination. Cash incentives have been proposed as a way to improve the efficiency and equity of the roll-out in Africa1. While there is a large body of experimental evidence suggesting that financial incentives can promote healthcare use2, studies on the promotion of COVID-19 vaccination uptake from high-income countries have had mixed results. Large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of financial incentives in Sweden and the USA have produced conflicting results about their effect on the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines3,4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Four Risk Factors for Cancer of the Bladder?

According to the American Cancer Society, 81,190 people are projected to be diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022, with 17,100 expected to die from the condition. Every type of cancer is attributed to nonmodifiable and modifiable risk factors. The first category includes age, gender, ethnicity, and family history. However, you may lower your risk of bladder cancer by modifying certain habits (modifiable factors) such as avoidance of exposure to certain chemicals and addictions.
CANCER

