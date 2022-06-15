ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small-molecule metabolome identifies potential therapeutic targets against COVID-19

By Sean Bennet
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespiratory viruses are transmitted and acquired via the nasal mucosa, and thereby may influence the nasal metabolome composed of biochemical products produced by both host cells and microbes. Studies of the nasal metabolome demonstrate virus-specific changes that sometimes correlate with viral load and disease severity. Here, we evaluate the nasopharyngeal metabolome...

www.nature.com

contagionlive.com

2 Different COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibodies Effectively Neutralize Omicron

Out of 102 monoclonal antibodies tested, only Cv2.1169 and Cv2.3194 cross-neutralized all variants of concern, including Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants. Monoclonal antibodies were once considered the gold standard of COVID-19 treatment. However, the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant rendered them largely ineffective. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) even paused distribution of many monoclonal antibodies after Omicron became the dominant variant.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Myeloid lineage enhancers drive oncogene synergy in CEBPA/CSF3R mutant acute myeloid leukemia

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13364-2, published online 29 November 2019. Since the publication of this work, Brittany M. Curtiss has changed their name from Brittany M. Smith. This has now been amended. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, 97239, USA. Theodore...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Relating SARS-CoV-2 variants using cellular automata imaging

We classify the main variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus representing a given biological sequence coded as a symbolic digital sequence and by its evolution by a cellular automata with a properly chosen rule. The spike protein, common to all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is then by the picture of the cellular automaton evolution yielding a visible representation of important features of the protein. We use information theory Hamming distance between different stages of the evolution of the cellular automaton for seven variants relative to the original Wuhan/China virus. We show that our approach allows to classify and group variants with common ancestors and same mutations. Although being a simpler method, it can be used as an alternative for building phylogenetic trees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Selective cell cycleÂ arrest in glioblastoma cell lines by quantum molecular resonance alone or in combination with temozolomide

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive form of brain cancer, characterised by high proliferation rates and cell invasiveness. Despite advances in surgery and radio-chemotherapy, patients continue to have poor prognoses, with a survival rate of 14"“15 months. Thus, new therapeutic strategies are needed. Non-ionising electromagnetic fields represent an emerging option given the potential advantages of safety, low toxicity and the possibility to be combined with other therapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genome-wide polygenic score to predict chronic kidney disease across ancestries

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a common complex condition associated with high morbidity and mortality. Polygenic prediction could enhance CKD screening and prevention; however, this approach has not been optimized for ancestrally diverse populations. By combining APOL1 risk genotypes with genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of kidney function, we designed, optimized and validated a genome-wide polygenic score (GPS) for CKD. The new GPS was tested in 15 independent cohorts, including 3 cohorts of European ancestry (n"‰="‰97,050), 6 cohorts of African ancestry (n"‰="‰14,544), 4 cohorts of Asian ancestry (n"‰="‰8,625) and 2 admixed Latinx cohorts (n"‰="‰3,625). We demonstrated score transferability with reproducible performance across all tested cohorts. The top 2% of the GPS was associated with nearly threefold increased risk of CKD across ancestries. In African ancestry cohorts, the APOL1 risk genotype and polygenic component of the GPS had additive effects on the risk of CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
technologynetworks.com

Gene Defect That Leads to Autoimmune Disease and Allergy Discovered

Inflammation of the skin and the esophagus, food allergy and asthma are just some of the symptoms of a now 12-year-old boy who was the first to have a mutation on the IL-33 gene. An international team led by a physician from the Karl Landsteiner University for Health Sciences, Krems, discovered this new disease entity. Their description of a single case provides completely new insights into the in vivo functions of IL-33, which is considered a central upstream regulator of human immune responses. So far, studies on its function were limited to human derived in vitro cellular or animal models. This discovery of an overexpression of IL-33 in humans helps to gain new insights in the consequences of its dysregulation in humans. Concomitantly, it also opens up potential therapeutic options for affected patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A randomized controlled trial to test financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccination in Ghana

To the Editor - Achieving high levels of vaccine uptake across Africa will be critical to achieving global COVID-19 vaccination. Cash incentives have been proposed as a way to improve the efficiency and equity of the roll-out in Africa1. While there is a large body of experimental evidence suggesting that financial incentives can promote healthcare use2, studies on the promotion of COVID-19 vaccination uptake from high-income countries have had mixed results. Large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of financial incentives in Sweden and the USA have produced conflicting results about their effect on the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines3,4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Epigenetic regulation of BAF60A determines efficiency of miniature swine iPSC generation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12919-6, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods, under the subheading 'Generation of iPSCs and determination of reprogramming efficiency',. "For the generation of miniature pig iPSCs, 106 fibroblasts at P3 were transfected with 4...
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

A Dynamic Duo of Cells Identified in Lung Blood Vessels

Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have analyzed gene expression data from more than 35,000 blood vessel cells from the lungs of mice and identified two subtypes. One subtype, which they call immune endothelial cells, or immuneECs, preferentially expressed more genes involved in inflammation and the regulation of the...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Broadly neutralizing antibodies could provide immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants

Two broadly neutralizing antibodies show great promise to provide long-acting immunity against COVID-19 in immunocompromised populations according to a paper published June 15 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM). The antibodies were effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern tested and could be used alone or in an antibody cocktail to diminish the risk of infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 escape antibodies elicited by Omicron infection

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 exhibit higher...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A computerized diagnostic model for automatically evaluating placenta accrete spectrum disorders based on the combined MR radiomics-clinical signatures

We aimed to establish a computerized diagnostic model to predict placenta accrete spectrum (PAS) disorders based on T2-weighted MR imaging. We recruited pregnant women with clinically suspected PAS disorders between January 2015 and December 2018 in our institution. All preoperative T2-weighted imaging (T2WI) MR images were manually outlined on the picture archive communication system terminal server. A nnU-Net network for automatic segmentation and the corresponding radiomics features extracted from the segmented region were applied to build a radiomics-clinical model for PAS disorders identification. Taking the surgical or pathological findings as the reference standard, we compared this computerized model's diagnostic performance in detecting PAS disorders. In the training cohort, our model combining both radiomics and clinical characteristics yielded an accuracy of 0.771, a sensitivity of 0.854, and a specificity of 0.750 in identifying PAS disorders. In the testing cohort, this model achieved a segmentation mean Dice coefficient of 0.890 and yielded an accuracy of 0.825, a sensitivity of 0.830 and a specificity of 0.822. In the external validation cohort, this computer-aided diagnostic model yielded an accuracy of 0.690, a sensitivity of 0.929 and a specificity of 0.467 in identifying placenta increta. In the present study, a machine learning model based on preoperative T2WI-based imaging had high accuracy in identifying PAS disorders in respect of surgical and histological findings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of monoclonal antibodies and antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 in Syrian hamsters

The spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the major antigen stimulating the host's protective immune response. Here we assessed the efficacy of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) sublineage BA.1 variants in Syrian hamsters. Of the FDA-approved therapeutic mAbs tested (that is, REGN10987/REGN10933, COV2-2196/COV2-2130 and S309), only COV2-2196/COV2-2130 efficiently inhibited BA.1 replication in the lungs of hamsters, and this effect was diminished against a BA.1.1 variant possessing the S-R346K substitution. In addition, treatment of BA.1-infected hamsters with molnupiravir (a SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase inhibitor) or S-217622 (a SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitor) strongly reduced virus replication in the lungs. These findings suggest that the use of therapeutic mAbs in Omicron-infected patients should be carefully considered due to mutations that affect efficacy, and demonstrate that the antiviral compounds molnupiravir and S-217622 are effective against Omicron BA.1 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mebendazole, an anti-helminth drug, suppresses inflammation, oxidative stress and injury in a mouse model of ulcerative colitis

Mebendazole (MBZ) is an efficacious anthelmintic with known anti-inflammatory and fibrinolytic properties. In this study, we aimed to explore the protective effects of this FDA-approved drug against DSS-induced colitis in a murine model either alone or in combination with Sulfasalazine (SSZ), a standard therapy for ulcerative colitis. We found that MBZ significantly improved colitis disease activity index as assessed by changes in body weight, degree of stool consistency, rectal bleeding, and prolapse. We also found that MBZ ameliorated the colon histopathological score by attenuating crypt loss, mucosal damage, and inflammation score in colitis tissues. Similarly, DSS-induced colon shortening, colon weight loss, and increase in spleen weight were all abrogated in the presence of MBZ. Moreover, MBZ decreased inflammation, possibly by reducing oxidative stress markers, suppressing inflammatory cell infiltration, and down-regulation of inflammatory genes in colon tissues. Furthermore, MBZ potently reduced fibrosis by decreasing collagen deposition and down-regulating pro-fibrotic genes including Col 1a1 and Col 1a2 in colitis tissue homogenates. In conclusion, our study showed that this broad-spectrum anthelminthic could be repurposed as a novel therapy for ulcerative colitis without any observed side effects, however, regarding the concerns about the potential toxicity of MBZ in UC patients, future experiments on MBZ therapy in other models of UC is needed to completely address the toxicity concerns.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Single-cell gene regulation across aging tissues

Transcription factors can control cell identity and function in health and disease. However, how they do so during aging is incompletely explored. Maity and colleagues identify age-related changes in gene regulation by analyzing the expression patterns of transcription-factor target genes in single-cell transcriptomics data. Aging is the main risk factor...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Technical report: an online international weight control registry to inform precision approaches to healthy weight management

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Personalizing approaches to prevention and treatment of obesity will be a crucial aspect of precision health initiatives. However, in considering individual susceptibility to obesity, much remains to be learned about how to support healthy weight management in different population subgroups, environments and geographical locations.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Progressive aortic stiffness in aging C57Bl/6 mice displays altered contractile behaviour and extracellular matrix changes

Aortic stiffness is a hallmark of cardiovascular disease, but its pathophysiology remains incompletely understood. This study presents an in-dept characterization of aortic aging in male C57Bl/6 mice (2"“24 months). Cardiovascular measurements include echocardiography, blood pressure measurement, and ex vivo organ chamber experiments. In vivo and ex vivo aortic stiffness increases with age, and precede the development of cardiac hypertrophy and peripheral blood pressure alterations. Contraction-independent stiffening (due to extracellular matrix changes) is pressure-dependent. Contraction-dependent aortic stiffening develops through heightened Î±1-adrenergic contractility, aberrant voltage-gated calcium channel function, and altered vascular smooth muscle cell calcium handling. Endothelial dysfunction is limited to a modest decrease in sensitivity to acetylcholine-induced relaxation with age. Our findings demonstrate that progressive arterial stiffening in C57Bl/6 mice precedes associated cardiovascular disease. Aortic aging is due to changes in extracellular matrix and vascular smooth muscle cell signalling, and not to altered endothelial function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

