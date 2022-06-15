ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Stolen search and rescue dogs reunited with Carlsbad woman

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned more about the recovery of three search and rescue dogs that were stolen last month from Carlsbad. Dr. Kim Lark drove to San Antonio Monday to be reunited with her three dogs that were taken May 12 along with eight puppies that were born since then.

NM Game and Fish ask for help identifying poachers

They were allegedly taken by Dr. Lark’s ex-husband Jon Green who the FBI and a private investigator tracked to San Antonio. Green was arrested at the VA hospital in San Antonio. But finding the dogs took more time with the PI having to track down and talk to associates of his. “We interviewed one of his relatives and low and behold she admitted that she had the dogs, and walked in there, and found the three dogs and eight puppies,” said Abel Pena, private investigator.

Man pleads guilty to intentionally starting fires in Petroglyphs

Green remains locked up in the Bexar County Jail awaiting extradition for theft, forgery, and fraud charges. An interesting note, the puppies are the descendants of the dogs, Dr. Lark took to the Pentagon after 9/11 as part of the search and rescue effort.

