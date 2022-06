DAVIDSON COUNTY — Investigators have released the names of a man and woman who died in what authorities say was a murder-suicide last weekend.

James Shamel III, 47, and his spouse, Melanie Shamel, 52, were found in their residence in the 3300 block of Old Mill Farm Road west of Welcome about 11 a.m. Sunday. Each died of an apparent gunshot wound, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said.