In Tennessee, anyone found guilty of first-degree murder is sentenced to a minimum 51-years in prison – even if they were under 18 at the time of the crime. Al Jazeera’s “Fault Lines” series recently released a documentary about Almeer Nance — a Knoxville man who received what is essentially a life sentence for felony murder in 1997. He was 16 when the crime happened and didn’t pull the trigger.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO