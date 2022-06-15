ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Beloved Omaha restaurant Lo Sole Mio announces closure

By Ron Johnson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WkSB_0gBxUqAb00

Another staple of Omaha's restaurant scene is closing its doors. Co-owner Marie Lo Sole announced that her iconic Italian restaurant Lo Sole Mio will be closing in a Facebook post.

The last day of business is expected to be July 2.

The post stated in part:

“We started the restaurant, for and with our 6 children, but little by little, they left. Only Dino and Julie wanted to take over the restaurant. Sadly, when Dino lost his life, we lost ours.

This business was too much for one person to take over, and Julie eventually left too. As what happens to most mom-and-pop places, the parents’ passion is not the children’s passion, and no one wants to carry on such hard work.

But what an honor and privilege it has been to see our passion and goal come to fruition.  It has been our pleasure to serve you!
We have been blessed and humbled by this honor, and could never truly thank all of you enough!”

Co-Owner Marie Lo Sole went on to explain some of the challenges that the restaurant has been facing.

“In November of 2021, we posted a notice to our employees, that vacations were not allowed in the month of December. We also informed them that we planned to duplicate an all-employee vacation time in July, as we took last year.

Many of our employees have already made plans to take the almost two-week closure, going on vacations or just relaxing. At the time we posted that, we did not plan on selling LSM.

But, as time went on, it has become harder and harder for us to continue with joy in our hearts. The broken supply chains, cost increases, and labor shortages, have taken a toll and put stress on the world, and has affected us as well.”

Lo Sole Mio has welcomed generations of patrons.

"It’s a family tradition for us," Terri Campbell, a patron said. "As soon as we saw on the Facebook page that they were going to be closing we had to come immediately. It’s gonna be a huge loss to the community."

The Lo Soles said they have a passion for good food and making people happy, that passion has attracted locals as well as those from out of town.

Marie also said that a book is planned to be published containing recipes, poetry, photos and her life story.

Read the full statement below.

Comments / 5

 

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

