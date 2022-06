Police incidents heatmap for May 2022. Each blue dot is an incident generated by dispatch or an officer. This map represents 893 incidents in May. Officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:30am on a vehicle with no brake lights, driving slowing through a neighborhood. The driver had no valid driver’s license, was dressed in all dark clothing with gloves, bandana, flashlight, backpack, large knives, and a realistic looking pistol that was later discovered to be an airsoft pistol. The driver was cited and released.

