Considering the unexpected success of “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” it’s a shame that Kate Bush isn’t one of the names listed for Live From The Upside Down. However, one artist who will partake in the June 23 concert – a unique music experience from Stranger Things and Doritos – is Charli XCX. “Oh, it’s so amazing,” Charli says of the “Running Up That Hill” resurrection during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I love that song, and I love the way that it gets used as this kind of protective power in the show. I also think it’s really cool that people are rediscovering the song, or maybe even discovering it for the first time. I mean, [Kate] ‘s such an icon, and that song is so timeless and amazing.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO