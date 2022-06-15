Still feeling the sting years later

Occurred on June 14, 2022 / Gatlinburg, Tennessee, U. Info from Licensor: "We were staying at the Chalet Inn in Gatlinburg and we were all hanging out around the pool with another couple we met talking about wanting to see a bear. Then, another lady yelled over the balcony that there was a bear on top a car, so we grabbed our phones and took off to get video. Once we made it to the car, we realized it belonged to the other couple we were hanging out with. They called the police and game warden and got things taken care of. Supposedly this bear has been around and they are going to trap it and relocate it."

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO