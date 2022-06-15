ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still feeling the sting years later

Northeastern Georgian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 19 years, but I still feel the effects every time I put my shoes on. We moved around a lot when I was a kid, but we settled in St. Petersburg, Fla., for most of my school years. I started mowing the lawn before I was 10, but our...

www.thenortheastgeorgian.com

WATE

Bear attack victim recalls ‘horrifying’ experience

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- One Sevier County woman is recovering after a bear attacked her earlier this week. “Oh, I was horrified,” Altha Williams said when asked if she was scared when she saw the bear. She wound up with only some scratches after her encounter with the bear. Altha Williams says she has bears […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams at critical capacity, fosters needed

‘It just made a lunge at me’ | 90-year-old bear attack victim speaks on event. A 90-year-old bear attack victim is thankful to be alive after a bear and three of its cubs had a close encounter with her while she sat on her front porch. Updated: 4 hours...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rumble.com

Bear Breaks Car Door Searching for Food

Occurred on June 14, 2022 / Gatlinburg, Tennessee, U. Info from Licensor: "We were staying at the Chalet Inn in Gatlinburg and we were all hanging out around the pool with another couple we met talking about wanting to see a bear. Then, another lady yelled over the balcony that there was a bear on top a car, so we grabbed our phones and took off to get video. Once we made it to the car, we realized it belonged to the other couple we were hanging out with. They called the police and game warden and got things taken care of. Supposedly this bear has been around and they are going to trap it and relocate it."
GATLINBURG, TN
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes near Christian summer camp in North Carolina, authorities say

BREVARD, N.C. — A plane crashed Thursday night near a Christian summer camp in North Carolina, according to Capt. Matthew Chase Owen with Transylvania County Sheriff's Office. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed around 6 p.m. in Brevard, according to Donnell Evans with the Federal Aviation Administration. According to Owen,...
BREVARD, NC
Northeastern Georgian

Getting things right

Perfection is a state often pursued but rarely achieved. Even so, that is what we at The Northeast Georgian strive for in absolutely every issue. Most of the time, we are successful, but there are times that human error – either made by us or someone who is a source – can get in the way.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WATE

Knoxville man wants paint job on 1960s Cadillac fixed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around the country, classic cars in good to excellent condition are considered an investment, and the condition of the paint on these cars adds to the value. A car collector in Sevier County is disappointed with the quality of the paint recently applied to his 62-year-old Cadillac. In its day, Chuck […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How the heat wave could be impacting your allergies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Does it feel like your allergies have gotten worse during the heat wave?. Allergist Dr. Ty Prince with Allergy Asthma & Sinus center said interestingly enough, pollen isn’t fully to blame in this case. Prince said the pollen count in the area is actually low,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Smoky Mountain News

Measuring the top of the world: Tuscola alum leads Everest expedition

Baker Perry’s family arrived in Haywood County almost by accident. They’d been living in Bolivia, where his parents operated a nonprofit today called Curamericas Global, when political problems forced them to leave. His grandparents had a house at Lake Junaluska, so not knowing where else to go, the Perry family moved in.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Northeastern Georgian

Raiders showing well in summer 7-on-7s

Habersham Central’s football team is putting in work in the heat to get better before the calendar turns to fall. The Raiders reached the quarterfinals of a 30-team 7-on-7 tournament at the…
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

County residents dealing with massive heat wave

As summer gets into full swing, Georgia is one of the many states experiencing an extreme heat wave. Temperatures in the state have climbed into the 90’s, with a heat index of over 100 in some areas. In North Georgia, heat advisories have been issued by the National Weather...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

