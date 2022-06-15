Free bowling program offered to city residents ages 13-17
WEST HAVEN, June 15, 2022 — West Haven’s Youth and Family Services and Department of Parks and Recreation are teaming up to provide an alternative enrichment bowling league for residents ages 13-17. The five-week league will...
It has been a little more than a month and a half on the job for the person responsible for running the City of Bridgeport’s day-to-day business. So far, so good for new City Manager Brian Newton. The former city manager of Fremont, Nebraska began his duties May 1....
(WTNH) – Free breakfast and lunch are ending in many school districts across Connecticut. The federal program is set to expire at the end of the month. Cheshire is one of those districts impacted and the superintendent says he’s disappointed. Parents told News 8 that their kids have received and enjoyed the free meals during […]
BRIDGEPORT — Charlene Colson’s new home at the Windward Apartments has everything she could ask for. “It’s just so peaceful. It’s very nice... I love it. My son loves it,” Colson said. Colson stood outside her apartment on Railroad Avenue as city, state officials, developers...
Communities across the state will hold local Juneteenth celebrations this weekend, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. West Hartford will hold its third annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday in Blue Back Square. The event will include local vendors, giveaways and speeches from state Representatives Stephanie Thomas and Tammy Exum.
She didn’t live to attend in person, but Camryn “Mooka” Gayle was there in spirit Friday to graduate along with her classmates from Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School. Shirts, caps, pins, posters, jeans, and grad stoles with the face of Mooka — a popular dancer and cheerleader...
Sergeant Shirley Conyers is visited by her grandchildren KayLeigh Scott, 5, and Arielle Perry, 2, and daughter Mikayla Franklin at her cruiser, which was open for children to explore at the Shore Line Trolley Museum First Responders Appreciation Day on June 12. The museum hosted a free day of events for local first responders. For information on upcoming programs, visit www.shorelinetrolley.org.
On a Wednesday night in early May, officials from the Fairfield school district appeared before the State Board of Education to explain why McKinley Elementary School was out of compliance with the state’s racial balance law for the 15th time in 16 years, with a student body that was 56 percent minority in a district that was nearly three-quarters white.
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — End Hunger Connecticut, a statewide anti-hunger organization dedicated to eliminating hunger and food insecurity across Connecticut, is expanding its CT Fresh SNAP match program this farmers’ market season. In an effort to expand access to affordable, healthy foods across the state, qualifying families can get...
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury community is commemorating two of its former leaders with its newest park. Police Lieutenant Vincent Riddick and Lisa Stokes Velez were honored on Tuesday with a new park. The park, located in the Brooklyn neighborhood, has been in the works for more than a...
More beer and wine are coming to restaurant and café locations from the east to the west side of town, north to south, thanks to a slew of decisions made Tuesday night by the Board of Zoning Appeals. At the board’s regularly scheduled Zoom-assisted meeting, it in rapid succession...
Conn. (WTNH) — Get ready to celebrate dad this weekend with some fun and freebies!! Take dad to a BBQ!It’s happening at Villano Park in Hamden. It’s free and sponsored by the Hamden Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships council. Enjoy food, games, live music and more on Sunday from 1-3. What about an adventure?On Sunday […]
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - There are Juneteenth holiday celebrations throughout the state this weekend, commemorating the emancipation of slaves. The great, great, great niece of Harriet Tubman, who helped free slaves through the underground railroad, is in New Haven commemorating the holiday. Perhaps one of the most well-known anti-slavery...
As summer kicks into full swing, the Dixwell Q House announces a new Farmers Market in collaboration with CitySeed. The Farmers Market will occur at the Dixwell Q House plaza (197 Dixwell Avenue) every Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 p.m. starting on June 22nd until October 26th. The Q‑House Farmers Market is a partnership also involving LEAP, the Stetson Branch of the New Haven Public Library, the City of New Haven’s Dixwell-Newhallville Senior Center, and Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center. Opening day for the Farmers Market will bring together Connecticut farmers, artists, musicians, community members, and, most importantly, plentiful fresh food in the heart of the neighborhood.
Widely honored Coach Darwin Shaw has announced that the Osgood Shoot-Out benefit basketball tournament, a venerable New Britain tradition, will return in 2022 for its final year. “Giving Honor To God for bringing back the Osgood Shoot-Out for 2022,” said Shaw, the Tournament Director. “The 30th Annual Osgood Shoot-Out will...
PORTLAND, Conn. — Guns and drugs were seized after a large drug bust at a motorcycle club in Portland, resulting in several arrests, and officials expect to make more arrests. This was a months-long investigation after complaints from residents started pouring in. "It’s definitely more of a bar type....
A spokesperson for Yale New Haven Health said some patients' files were unintentionally shared with the public. Hospital officials said a file created for research was unintentionally posted on a public website. The information shared could have been accessed by what's being described as a small number of people. The...
Joshua LaBella, Peter Yankowski – Connecticut Post, Bridgeport. Jun. 16—FAIRFIELD — A local firefighter union says it has launched an “internal review” after it was alerted to a former firefighter making “disgustingly bigoted comments” on social media. “This has moved up to my...
Eileen Parlato will retire as a battalion chief from the East Haven Fire Department on Friday, June 17. She was the first female hired onto the career department, thanks to the foresight of Chief Wayne Sandford. And she thanks Chief Doug Jackson for promoting her to battalion chief in 2005, which was also a female-first for the town. (Photo courtesy of Eileen Parlato)
