Jennifer Hudson Fans Are Calling Out Simon Cowell After She Receives A Tony Award And Historic EGOT: 'Take That, Simon!'

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Jennifer Hudson is now a historic EGOT recipient, meaning that she has officially won all 4 of the major American entertainment awards! The Broadway star finally earned a Tony award over the weekend for co-producing A Strange Loop, which won “Best Musical,” and fans couldn’t be happier for her. She is also the youngest ever EGOT winner at age 40, making history with her latest accolade.

Previously, Hudson nabbed her first major award in 2007, the coveted Oscar for “Best Supporting Actress” for her performance in Dreamgirls. The following year, her self-titled debut album won the Grammy award for “Best R&B Album,” and the Cats star clinched a Daytime Emmy in 2021 for “Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program” as executive producer of the animated fairytale Baby Yaga.

Many fans were introduced to Hudson when she rose to fame on the third season of American Idol in seventh place, and may recall when judge Simon Cowell told her she was “out of her depth” in the competition. Now, many fans are heading to Hudson’s latest Instagram posts (where she is showing off her impressive quartet of award wins) to point out just how wrong Cowell was about the multi-talented performer.

“Take that, Simon Cowell” wrote one fan as another added, “Everyone who ever tried to bring you down couldn’t!” More fans continue to congratulate JHud on her major achievement, and she shared a video of herself on Instagram after getting the iconic trophy and thanking her inspirations.

Hudson captioned the video, “Wow!!! I am overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support that I am Still receiving and I’m still processing this whole new ground,” she wrote. “What an honor! Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u,” she continued. “Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again!”

The Secret Life of Bees actress shared another post, a photo of her Strange Loop cast and other shots from the Tony awards. Naturally, Hudson’s famous friends rushed to congratulate her on her Tony award and well-deserved EGOT status. “Yes EGOT!!!” wrote John Legend as Taraji P. Henson commented, “Congrats sis” with heart emojis. Kristen Chenoweth wrote, “Congratulations!!!” and Michelle Williams said, “Super Excited for you Jen!!!” Soon after her win, Hudson added “Tony winning producer” to her Instagram bio along with her other accolades listed— showing just how powerful and stacked her resume is. Congrats!

Ramras Montgomery
2d ago

Simon has already apologized a few times. I remember he even criticized an outfit she wore saying it looked like she was wrapped in aluminum foil. she replied that someone had made it for her for the show. It was a shiny silver outfit with a peplum top. Bottom line she was one of the 3 Divas. She didn't win AI, but look what God had in store for her . She's had A LOT of tragedy but also A BOAT LOAD of triumph. Go JHUD!!

Jack English
1d ago

Simon Cowell always tried to put her down, And in my opinion He was kind of cruel. But Jennifer Hudson showed Him. You go girl.

Ethel Stevenslove
1d ago

Congratulations Jennifer Hudson with blessings of winning more Awards....We wishes you blessings of everything and enjoyment of great success 💕

