Jake Dixon working to join teammates from WPIAL to Steelers

It had to be a meshing of two worlds for undrafted rookie Jake Dixon during Steelers voluntary workouts. Months ago, a key part of another winning season at Duquesne to now be chasing his professional dream with his college coaches watching.

“I’ve learned so much from them,” Dixon told 93.7 The Fan. “I wouldn’t be here without those two guys.”

The thrill had to be as big for Dukes head coach Jerry Schmitt and assistant head and offensive line coach Mike Silianoff. The Steelers allow local college coaches to watch a day of workouts and there they were feet from their All-American tackle.

“We can bounce things off each other,” Dixon said of his former coaches. “I’m just a phone call away to them and anything I can do to help that program out.”

“I love those guys.”

Dixon is a pretty amazing story, passing up volleyball scholarships to powerhouses Penn State and Stanford, the Bethel Park native wanted to play football. Dixon went to Duquesne as a tight end and only converted to offensive line as a senior.

Now Dixon is trying to catch on as one of 10 undrafted free agents signed to contracts minutes after the NFL Draft ended. The 6’6”, 290-pound Dixon said it’s definitely been a jump first to think about playing alongside Power 5 guys, but be in the pros.

“It’s all about learning right now,” Dixon told 93.7 The Fan. “Taking all of the coaching, not only from the coaches, but a lot of the older guys have been great in helping us get in the flow of the game quickly. The way they communicate and the terminology in the room has been helpful.”

It’s a phrase you hear this time of year, repeated by Dixon of wanting to be a sponge. Soaking up as much information as he can.

“It’s fast and nobody makes mistakes,” Dixon said of the difference in the pros even before even playing a game. “The details matter. In college, especially at the FCS level, you could get away with a lot of things. Some sloppy things that you could athletically recover from. That’s not going to happen at this level. You have to be detail oriented in everything you do.”

That means hours of drill after drill. Working footwork, hands, leverage, explosion-all to prepare to the rare opportunity to play for the hometown team.

Dixon joins Beaver Falls Donovan Jeter as free agents in camp. He hopes to be the second from Duquesne (LS Christian Kuntz) and third former WPIAL star on the roster (TE Kevin Rader-Pine-Richland, Kuntz-Chartiers Valley)

“You have to take it one day at a time,” Dixon said. “Every day is a new day. Every day is a job interview. Controlling what you can control, keeping your head down and working really hard.”