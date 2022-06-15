Dan Moore believes year of experience will pay off this season

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Last year planned out as the move of Chukwuma Okorafor to left tackle and the return of starter Zach Banner at right tackle to help protect Ben Roethlisberger in his final season. It never played out that way.

Banner took longer to recover and the Steelers had to burn a rookies’ ‘redshirt season’.

That was a lot of the talk last year when they drafted Texas A&M tackle Dan Moore in the fourth round. Named All-SEC Second Team left tackle as a senior, it was believed he was a guy who could use a season to watch and improve, essentially a redshirt year. Even if Banner wasn’t ready, they signed veteran tackle Joe Haeg, who played in a dozen and started three games the previous season for the Super Bowl Champion Bucs.

It was all set for Moore to learn about the game from the sidelines and eventually get the opportunity to start. That changed about a week into training camp at Heinz Field and Moore started every game.

“I like the fact that I came in ready to go,” Moore said reflecting on the situation last season. “I knew the expectation was to play eventually, not knowing when that might be. Not knowing for sure, but being ready when my number was called.”

Pro Football Focus ranked Moore as the 72nd best offensive tackle in 2021. It’s in line with most of the other rookies, with the exception of three first-round picks Rashawn Slater, Penei Sewell and Christian Darrisaw, along with second-rounder Samuel Cosmi.

Now it’s about taking that second-year jump in performance. Moore says he

already feels much more comfortable. He understands the importance of communication and is building continuity with the group.

“Just not feeling like a rookie, that’s the best way I can put it,” Moore said.

It’s a broad statement that encapsulates a lot of things. “Knowing how to take care of my body, knowing things I need to work on,” Moore said. “Knowing the speed of the game and different defenders and what guys are good at. What it takes to block good defenders in this league.”

There is no doubt he’s the Steelers starting left tackle in 2022. He says the

offensive line is a group where five have to work as one. To that point, he’s been busy building relationships this offseason. Moore credits all the lineman for showing up for the entirety of the offseason workouts. While he’ll likely work next to a familiar face in Kevin Dotson, who he trained with in Dallas before OTAs and mini-camp. He’s also enjoyed getting to know newcomers Mason Cole and James Daniels.

“I guess you could say we are not young anymore,” Moore said of the line. “We got a few starts. When you talk about leadership, you get James, you get Mason, Chuks (Chukwuma Okorafor, signing a new three-year contract) coming back that can really help this offensive line. It’s huge.”

Moore is confident, although keeps reminding himself that no one expected him to start last season and if he doesn’t work, he could be replaced. It’s a good motivator, but not likely.

The Steelers found their last starting left tackle on waivers and he started six seasons. Before that it was a seventh-round pick at the position. It doesn’t matter how Moore got there, he’s the starter. The rest is up to him.