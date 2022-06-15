ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee County, OK

Oklahoma man dies in 4-wheeler crash

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 3 days ago

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma man died in a 4-wheeler crash on Tuesday.

Jimmy Dale Rosson, 70, of Haskell, Okla., died from massive injuries at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday on West 20th Street North, approximately a half mile west of North 94th Street West in Muskogee County, OHP officials said.

Rosson and a 34-year-old male passenger were riding a Honda Rancher 4-wheeler, heading west on a gravel road, when they went off the right side of the road and hit the ground. Both the driver and the passenger were thrown from the ATV upon impact, OHP officials said.

The passenger, a Muskogee resident, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee. He was treated and released for minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body found on bank of Arkansas river near Coweta

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the Arkansas River south of Coweta Friday. OHP said they are in a recovery operation. FOX23′s Amy Hybels saw a...
COWETA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Local OHP and Emergency Management weigh in on June 7 Manhunt

PRYOR, Oklahoma - With the prevalence and influence of social media, information is spreading quicker than it ever has before. Pryor is not immune to this. On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM Oklahoma Highway patrol initiated a pursuit with a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was stopped on...
PRYOR, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man identified in deadly hit-and-run near Catoosa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police now say 45-year-old Caleb Lewis was the man hit and killed near Catoosa, June 15. Officers are still searching for the driver who witnesses say never stopped after hitting Lewis near E. 11th Street and 193rd East Avenue in east Tulsa. Officers talked with...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Body Found Along Arkansas River In Wagoner County

Wagoner County Deputies are on the scene after a woman's body was found along the Arkansas River. Deputies say the woman did not have any type of ID on her and according to responders, it's possible the woman's body has been there for a long time. Authorities at the scene say that depending on what the cause of death may have been the investigation will either be continued by the Wagoner County Sheriff's office, OSBI, or the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

ATV accident kills man in Muskogee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 70-year-old man has died from his injuries after a 4-wheeler accident in Muskogee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Jimmy Rosson was driving the ATV westbound on West 20th Street North in eastern Muskogee, when the ATV departed the roadway to the right.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
WIBW

Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you know Oklahoma had alligators? The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation caught one last month in Lake Claremore. The animal was euthanized because it was a threat to the public and trapping it wasn’t an option. On Friday, the ODWC shared a photo with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

One arrested, two other suspects sought for deadly Taft shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say another suspect has been arrested in connection to the Memorial Day weekend shooting in Taft. Officials say at least 1,500 people were in attendance at the annual outdoor festival in Taft’s Old City Square for Memorial Day. Witnesses told police that an argument started just after midnight and shots were fired.
TAFT, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Two reported dead following Vian shooting

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said two Vian residents are dead and another is in an Arkansas hospital undergoing treatment for a gunshot to the face following an incident that took place Friday morning at a Vian residence. Lane said officers with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and Vian...
VIAN, OK
