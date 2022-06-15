Overnight pavement marking on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 at the Coltsville Intersection in Pittsfield
By Edge Staff
theberkshireedge.com
3 days ago
PITTSFIELD – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight pavement marking operations on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 in Pittsfield during the hours of 7 p.m. to the following day at 5 a.m. The work will take place nightly from Sunday, June 19,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re traveling through West Springfield, from Westfield or Springfield, you may be experiencing some delays. The state is currently reducing the number of traffic lanes on Route 20 from four lanes to two lanes. “It’s a nightmare, honestly,” said Alasha Giles of West...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded to Memorial Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Emergency crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after two cars collided head-on while crossing Memorial Bridge. One person was taken to the...
Stockbridge/Lee/Becket/Otis – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced it will be conducting bridge repair and guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee, Becket, and Otis. The work will be conducted at various times and locations from Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24. The work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24.
One thing I loved as a kid growing up in Berkshire County was going to Coury's Drive-In. Coury's was located on Curran Highway in North Adams and was such a big part of not only my life but the lives of many throughout Berkshire County. I find drive-ins in general both fascinating and exciting but Coury's holds a special place in my heart.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Three public safety personnel were lauded for their efforts in February that helped save the life of a shooting victim. Officers Jonathan Beaudreau and Taylor Kline and dispatcher Kaitlyn LaValley were commended by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at Tuesday's City Council meeting. They had been part...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police say a boy was shot on Friday at about 10:09 p.m. in the 400 block of Tyer Street. The juvenile, a resident of Pittsfield, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. His wounds were not considered life-threatening. According to police, they responded to a...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Juneteenth weekend was kicked off in the city with the unveiling of "Black Abundance," a mural by 22-year-old artist Frances Chlöe Jones-Whitman. The work depicts seven of Berkshire County's most notable Black leaders in a Mount Rushmore-style composition with a color scheme of red, yellow, green, and black.
9 Kearns Lane: Adams Town Of of Adams to John Kochanski, $1 on 05/31/2022. 16 Haggerty Street: Lynn M. Herlihy of Adams to Ellen M. Clarkson, $52,500 on 06/02/2022. 17 Commercial Street: Austrian LLC of Adams to 97 Commercial Street LLC, $375,000 on 06/01/2022. 22-24 Albert Street: Bradley&Bryant LLC of...
BERK12 – or, Berkshire Educational Resources K-12 – was first known as the Berkshire County Education Task Force. “The task force was originally formed in 2015, and a group of individuals came together representing schools and towns and folks from the general public who were working on responding to pressures at the schools we're facing regionally- And those pressures are really a couple of things," said project manager and former Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent Jake Eberwein. “One is declining enrollment. The second is limited resources in terms of aid from the state. So, as enrollment goes down, aid relatively stays flat, which means that additional funds to support the schools have got to be generated from the property owners. So, what we see is sort of a shifting burden from the state to the local property owners. Then all that, thirdly, ends up in decisions that districts have to make about staffing and programs.”
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County is now the only community in all of New England in the high risk category for COVID-19. While Hamden county is in that high risk category, it’s important to take a look at where Springfield stands. In fact, their COVID-19 cases have been declining as of late.
A $29.5 million federal grant to help build the nation's first offshore wind facility at the Port of Albany is in jeopardy after 80 acres of trees were cleared without port officials completing a required federal review. All work has stopped after contractors improperly cleared trees on the port's 80-acre...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police are investigating after responding to a shots-fired call on Tyler Street Friday night. According to Pittsfield Police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 400-block of Tyler Street around 10:09 p.m. Friday. The ShotSpotter activation indicated that multiple rounds had been fired. Upon...
Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
The owners of the former Mount Tom quarry and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation have reached a tentative agreement where the state would gain ownership of the quarry and an adjacent property in exchange for the state putting up a total of $900,000. According to terms of the...
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has died after a crash that sent his car racing across the lawn of the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center campus. Police say on Monday at about 9 a.m., John Hill, 78, of Bennington, pulled in front of an SUV on U.S. 7 in Pownal, and the SUV crashed into the driver’s side door of Hill’s Pontiac Firebird.
Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
Where can you find a Japanese Tea House, an Enchanted Oak Tree, black squirrels, picnic areas, hiking trails, a covered bridge, and athletic courts all in one place? And all just a short drive from Berkshire County?. The Stanley Park in Westfield, of course!. With summer vacation here, I want...
Comments / 0