ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Giving metal to microbes could reduce greenhouse gas

By Washington University in St. Louis
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike you and me, microbes need some metals in their diet to stay healthy. The metals help the microbes fully "digest" food. After a good meal, the microbes that gain energy by chemically reducing nitrate release a harmless byproduct: nitrogen, the gas that makes up 78% of Earth's atmosphere....

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Chinese fossils show human middle ear evolved from fish gills

The human middle ear—which houses three tiny, vibrating bones—is key to transporting sound vibrations into the inner ear, where they become nerve impulses that allow us to hear. Embryonic and fossil evidence proves that the human middle ear evolved from the spiracle of fishes. However, the origin of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Grain size of rocks in Earth's mantle affects tectonics

The planet is shaped by forces deep within its interior. These push the plates of the Earth's crust against each other, causing mountains and volcanoes to form along the collision zones. But when reconstructing what exactly is happening inside the Earth, we are limited to indirect observation; for example, by conducting pressure experiments on rocks from the Earth's mantle or by analyzing seismic waves triggered by earthquakes.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Can farms produce to the max and still reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Decarbonizing agriculture is critical for the U.S. to reach net zero emissions by 2050. A new data-driven approach looks at practices that are good for the earth and profitable for farmers. The world relies on American farmers to do much more than set its tables. In addition to producing food...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gases#Microbes#Metal#Arts Sciences#Washington University
Phys.org

Scientists unravel the mystery of genes that are key to brain development

Scientists are starting to understand the precise workings of a type of gene that, unlike other genes, does not code for proteins—the building blocks of life. New research led by the University of Bath shows the mechanism by which genes coding for a subset of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) interact with neighboring genes to regulate the development and function of essential nerve cells.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Interesting Engineering

World's largest methane gas leak could have powered 2.4 million homes for a year

The Raspadskya mine in southern Russia releases nearly 90 tonnes of methane an hour, making it the biggest leak ever detected from a single site, CNN reported. Although the second most abundant greenhouse gas on the planet, after carbon dioxide, the release of methane into the atmosphere has attracted attention after researchers have suggested that the gas has contributed up to 50 percent to the global temperature rise in recent years. Methane's global warming potential over a 100-year period is about 30-times that of carbon dioxide, BBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Understanding the nature of big earthquakes

Songqiao "Shawn" Wei, an Endowed Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences in the College of Natural Science at Michigan State University has been studying the earthquakes in response to Earth's tectonic plate movement around the world. What is an earthquake?. An earthquake is...
ENVIRONMENT
Space.com

China's moon sample-return mission finds water evidence twice over

China's Chang'e 5 lunar landing and sampling mission found water on the moon both through on-site analysis and in materials delivered to Earth. The daring Chang'e 5 mission touched down on the moon in December 2020, drilling down for and scooping up the youngest lunar samples ever collected. Soon after, an ascent vehicle blasted off from the mission's landing site in Oceanus Procellarum (the Sea of Storms), and Chang'e 5's samples returned to Earth later in the month. Scientists have now revealed that the lander's spectral scan of the surface and analysis of the samples in laboratories on Earth both show the presence of water in the region.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Fire-extinguishing, recyclable liquefied gas electrolytes for temperature-resilient lithium-metal batteries

High-energy density, improved safety, temperature resilience and sustainability are desirable properties for lithium-battery electrolytes, yet these metrics are rarely achieved simultaneously. Inspired by the compositions of clean fire-extinguishing agents, we demonstrate inherently safe liquefied gas electrolytes based on 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane and pentafluoroethane that maintain >3"‰mS"‰cmâˆ’1 ionic conductivity from âˆ’78 to +80"‰Â°C. As a result of beneficial solvation chemistry and a fluorine-rich environment, lithium cycling at >99% Coulombic efficiency for over 200 cycles at 3"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and 3"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2 was demonstrated in addition to stable cycling of Li/NMC622 full batteries from âˆ’60 to +55"‰Â°C. In addition, we demonstrate a one-step solvent-recycling process based on the vapour pressure difference at different temperatures of the liquefied gas electrolytes, which promises sustainable operation at scale. This work provides a route to sustainable, temperature-resilient lithium-metal batteries with fire-extinguishing properties that maintain state-of-the-art electrochemical performance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Clues to bee health found in their gut microbiome

The local environment plays a pivotal role in the health and diversity of the gut microbiome of wild bees which could help detect invisible stressors and early indicators of potential threats, say York University scientists in a new study. Piloting a new frontier of metagenomics, the researchers sequenced whole genomes...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Electric shock to petroleum coke generates sustainable graphene

Researchers at Texas A&M University and ExxonMobil are developing a method to reprocess petroleum coke—a byproduct of refining crude oil—into a sustainable, high-value alternative. Using a chemical process called electrochemical exfoliation, they have converted petroleum coke into graphene, a nanomaterial with applications in electronics, medicine and energy storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Chemists create a sensor that accurately detects the saliva pH of humans

Chemists at the Ural Federal University have created a sensor for determining the pH of human saliva. This is a fluorophore with strong and stable emission, which picks up the smallest fluctuations in the pH in biological fluids. The analysis is performed using microdoses of the substance and a spectrometer, in which the substance is irradiated with a special lamp. The pH data appears in 5-7 seconds. The first results of joint studies of saliva samples and the sensor, conducted by scientific groups of the Department of Organic and Biomolecular Chemistry and the Department of Analytical Chemistry are described in the journal Dyes and Pigments.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mars as a base for asteroid exploration and mining

Mining the asteroids for resources like iron, precious metals, water, or other valuable species may someday become profitable. Mining will probably starting with near Earth objects (NEOs), asteroids whose paths cross the Earth's orbital path. In the long-term, however, mining will want to access the Main Belt of asteroids that orbit between Mars and Jupiter.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers discover 'hotspots' of three-layered alternatively rotating circulation in South China Sea

A research team led by Prof. Gan Jianping, director of the Center for Ocean Research Hong Kong and Macau (CORE) at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), carried out field observations and conducted numerical simulations in the South China Sea (SCS) and revealed never-before-seen characteristics of the three-dimensional ocean motion in the SCS through geophysical fluid dynamic theory.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy