Giving metal to microbes could reduce greenhouse gas

China's Chang'e 5 lunar landing and sampling mission found water on the moon both through on-site analysis and in materials delivered to Earth. The daring Chang'e 5 mission touched down on the moon in December 2020, drilling down for and scooping up the youngest lunar samples ever collected. Soon after, an ascent vehicle blasted off from the mission's landing site in Oceanus Procellarum (the Sea of Storms), and Chang'e 5's samples returned to Earth later in the month. Scientists have now revealed that the lander's spectral scan of the surface and analysis of the samples in laboratories on Earth both show the presence of water in the region.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO