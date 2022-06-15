Giving metal to microbes could reduce greenhouse gas

High-energy density, improved safety, temperature resilience and sustainability are desirable properties for lithium-battery electrolytes, yet these metrics are rarely achieved simultaneously. Inspired by the compositions of clean fire-extinguishing agents, we demonstrate inherently safe liquefied gas electrolytes based on 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane and pentafluoroethane that maintain >3"‰mS"‰cmâˆ’1 ionic conductivity from âˆ’78 to +80"‰Â°C. As a result of beneficial solvation chemistry and a fluorine-rich environment, lithium cycling at >99% Coulombic efficiency for over 200 cycles at 3"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and 3"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2 was demonstrated in addition to stable cycling of Li/NMC622 full batteries from âˆ’60 to +55"‰Â°C. In addition, we demonstrate a one-step solvent-recycling process based on the vapour pressure difference at different temperatures of the liquefied gas electrolytes, which promises sustainable operation at scale. This work provides a route to sustainable, temperature-resilient lithium-metal batteries with fire-extinguishing properties that maintain state-of-the-art electrochemical performance.
