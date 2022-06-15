One on One with Richard Rogers | Augusta mayoral candidates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s mayor takes to the podium for his last State of the City address. Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. used most of his speech to talk about his accomplishments while in office. Davis says he is going to cast his ballot Friday, and with just one...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– In this extremely hot weather, we have protocols in place to protect children and pets that are left in hot cars. But have you ever wondered if it is illegal to leave a senior citizen alone in a hot car??? That was one of many questions addressed Thursday (June 16) at the […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. delivered his 20022 State of the City address Thursday evening. It began at 5:30 p.m. at the Jack B. Patrick Information Technology Center at Augusta Tech. Watch the live stream above.
Augusta’s mayor took to the podium yesterday for his last State of the City address. Find out what he discussed. Plus, more details on the investigation into the drowning death of a 4-year-old. Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shovels were in the dirt and boots were on the ground Friday for a new metal recycling plant in south Augusta. Gov. Brian Kemp was there for the groundbreaking. Brought by German company Aurubis, the new plant is supposed to bring 125 jobs to the area...
Over 76% of the Aiken County Republicans think school board members should have to declare a political party when they run for office. The S.C. Republican Party asked people voting in its primary three advisory questions to determine the party's platform going forward. The second of these three questions asked voters if school board candidates should be able to run as a political party candidate rather than as a non-partisan candidate.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With just one day of early voting left, Richmond County voters have already turned out more for this runoff election than the 2020 and 2018 runoffs combined. We went into the community to see why so many of you are rallying to make your voices heard.
The Aiken County election board has certified Tuesday's primary election results. The board held its certification vote Thursday morning and didn't receive any protests ahead of the certification. There were few reported issues during the election; however, results were slow to come in Tuesday evening due to issues with closing...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -An earthquake in Georgia was felt Saturday morning in the Midlands. A magnitude 3.9 earthquake focused near Stillwell, Georgia was recorded by the United States Geological Survey at around 4 a.m. The early morning earthquake was felt as far away as Aiken and Orangeburg according to the...
TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Edgefield County! The NewsChannel 6 family is heading your way tonight! WJBF will host “Your Hometown” in Trenton ahead of tomorrow’s 50th Ridge Peach Festival. Brad Means, Jennie Montgomery and Tim Miller will broadcast there LIVE from the town park at 4, 5 and 6. Make sure to stop by and […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Aurubis, a multi-medal recycling plant, broke ground on its new facility in Augusta on Friday. This as the German-based company is set to make the biggest international investment in the state of Georgia. The company says they hope to open its doors at the Augusta Corporate...
School meal prices will see an increase of 25 cents for the 2022-23 school year. The Aiken County Board of Education approved the increase during its meeting on June 14. According to agenda notes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture states schools are required to charge students a price for paid meals that is "equal to the difference between free meal reimbursement and paid meal reimbursement."
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County resident was attacked by a fox when it was passing through the victim’s yard June 9 in the Lake Olmstead area of Augusta, authorities said. Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the fox. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental...
The City of Aiken Planning Commission gave the green light to a rezoning request involving the old Aiken County Hospital property on Richland Avenue West recently. An application submitted by John Gumpert asked for the classification to be changed from Office/Institutional to Planned Residential. During its meeting June 14 at...
AUGUSTA (WJBF) -Augusta’s 5th Street Pedestrian Bridge is nearing completion. “This has been a long project. I know a lot of it has been caused because of covid and the supply shortages, but just to see this project finally lit up, I think it’s going to be hopefully a catalyst for downtown,” says District 8 […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s another temporary road closure that drivers need to be aware of. Traffic officials say there will be a temporary lane closure on Meadowlark Lane at the intersection with Lewiston Road. Officials want to inform the public that through traffic will not be allowed on Meadowlark Lane at Lewiston Road […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend is not only about celebrating Black American history but learning why this holiday is so important to the Black community. Festivities are already going at Augusta Tech for their Juneteenth BBQ. Preparations for Juneteenth events started Friday, setting up the stage for live music,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers should be aware of a temporary lane closure on River Watch Parkway. According to traffic officials, the lane closure will allow utility work in the left northbound lane in front of 3563 River Watch Parkway. The lane closure will be Tuesday, June 21st and Wednesday, June 22nd from 9 […]
