One on One with Richard Rogers | Augusta mayoral candidates

Over 76% of the Aiken County Republicans think school board members should have to declare a political party when they run for office. The S.C. Republican Party asked people voting in its primary three advisory questions to determine the party's platform going forward. The second of these three questions asked voters if school board candidates should be able to run as a political party candidate rather than as a non-partisan candidate.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO