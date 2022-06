Several Utah counties have been placed under fire restriction with many state officials bracing for a potentially wildfire-heavy summer. According to the head of Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, 195 wildfires have been recorded so far this year and over 1,000 acres have been burned as a result. An improvement over last year’s statistics, but things could get worse as we move into the summer months.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO