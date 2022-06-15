ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Lyme, CT

Lyme-Old Lyme schools expected to vote on arming security guards

By Jayne Chacko
 3 days ago

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – A school district in Connecticut will be voting on Wednesday night about armed school security guards at each of its campuses.

Each of the three campuses in the Lyme-Old Lyme school district has its own security guard. The Board of Education will be voting on whether the guards will carry concealed weapons on campus.

The proposal came in light of recent school shootings. Per state law, the security guards are all retired law enforcement in good standing with at least 10 years of experience. The school has added more security measures over the years like shatterproof glass and specially designed shades on each classroom door.

The Board of Ed was hoping to hear from more parents and staff before the meeting. News 8 spoke to some parents last week about what they thought.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think there’s nothing wrong with it and a lot of schools should have them,” said Jodi, a parent.

“Mostly because whatever handgun the security guard is going to be equipped with probably won’t be able to outgun something like an AR-15,” said Karen Taylor.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and there will be an opportunity for more input from the public. The Board of Ed is expected to take a vote.

