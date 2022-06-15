ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘We’re here to serve these kids:’ Orlando Kidz Zone worker passionate about supporting teens

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Virginelle Vincent noticed a 16-year-old she works with was in need of emotional support. Vincent was on her way home from work when she overheard the teen having a conversation with a co-worker and seemed in distress. “I could sense something was wrong, so I...

www.clickorlando.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
wogx.com

Missing Central Florida woman found safe, police say

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
OCOEE, FL
Orlando, FL
Society
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Missing woman out of Ocoee found safe.

Fla. — Update: Ocoee police confirm they have located Jennifer Riegle, 27, and she was safe. Officers provided no additional details on the circumstances of her disappearance. The Ocoee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Jennifer Riegle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

SeaWorld Orlando adds concert series to Electric Ocean event

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has added even more entertainment to its summer event, Electric Ocean. Beginning July 9, the theme park is rolling out a brand-new Electric Ocean Concert Series at Nautilus Theater. [TRENDING: 3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia | Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

3 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said its deputies responded to a shooting early that morning near State Road 528 that left three men injured. Deputies said the shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Landstreet Road. Upon their...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Community rallies around Mills 50 restaurant after racist incident

A town hall meeting is being planned for later this month after employees at the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in the Mills 50 district endured a racist verbal attack. Ricky Ly, local food blogger and activist says it was painful watching the video of the incident. A patron unhappy with her meal yelled at the restaurant’s manager and used several racial slurs.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputies disciplined following Bob Saget’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Orange County deputies have been disciplined for spreading information following the death of comedian and actor Robert Saget earlier this year, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed shared the information with the public before an official...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

