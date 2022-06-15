‘We’re here to serve these kids:’ Orlando Kidz Zone worker passionate about supporting teens
3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. – Virginelle Vincent noticed a 16-year-old she works with was in need of emotional support. Vincent was on her way home from work when she overheard the teen having a conversation with a co-worker and seemed in distress. “I could sense something was wrong, so I...
LONGWOOD, Fla. – An organization working to battle food inequity says record inflation has led to an increased need for many families in Central Florida. During an event Friday, Comite Civico Equatoriano Central Florida distributed thousands of pounds of fresh vegetables, meat and other groceries. Lorena Ortega is the...
Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
ORLANDO, Fla. — A pediatric critical care physician said she continues to see young patients being admitted to the hospital after they tried a dangerous stunt or challenge they saw on TikTok. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “They aren’t realizing in a lot of cases, it...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The federally funded “Our Florida” program designed to help those in need pay for rent and utilities stopped accepting applications last month. But some who were approved for rental assistance before that deadline said Our Florida is not paying as promised. Channel 9 spoke...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you looking for something to do this weekend?. Here are nine things happening in Central Florida. On Saturday, you can check out the inaugural Juneteenth Celebration in Orlando. The event will be held at Lake Lorna Doone Park from noon to 5 p.m. Mayor Buddy...
SANFORD, Fla. – Thousands of Central Florida families who relied on free meals at school throughout the pandemic will have to apply for the benefit starting this next school year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture implemented a waiver at the beginning of the pandemic, which allowed all students, regardless...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Orange County sheriff’s deputies have been disciplined for sharing news of actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death in January before his family members were notified, according to WFTV. Deputies launched an internal investigation after determining that word of the 65-year-old’s death had...
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has added even more entertainment to its summer event, Electric Ocean. Beginning July 9, the theme park is rolling out a brand-new Electric Ocean Concert Series at Nautilus Theater. [TRENDING: 3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia | Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s...
Monday, June 27, 2022, is National HIV Testing Day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care, and more often if they participate in activities that may increase their risk of getting HIV.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman suffered a head injury after deputies say she hit her head on the ground during a fight with a couple over where to stand during the fireworks show at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. According to an incident report from the Orange County, on May...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on West Landstreet Road in Orlando, where they found three people had been shot. Deputies said the call came in around midnight to the 1800 block of West Landstreet Road. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found three males in their 30s with gunshot wounds.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Twelve people were arrested as part of a two-week child predator investigation in Polk County, the sheriff's office said Friday. Sheriff Grady Judd detailed their arrests and the resulting 49 felonies during a news conference at 2 p.m. The sheriff's office, with participation by the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are facing charges after a teenager said they shattered his car window with a large stone in a Seminole County neighborhood. The 16-year-old also captured part of the confrontation on video. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The teen driver said...
A town hall meeting is being planned for later this month after employees at the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in the Mills 50 district endured a racist verbal attack. Ricky Ly, local food blogger and activist says it was painful watching the video of the incident. A patron unhappy with her meal yelled at the restaurant’s manager and used several racial slurs.
Orlando, Fl. – At the height of the COVID pandemic, food pantries helped so many families make ends meet. Today, they’re still filling that need. But this week’s Getting Results Award winner said she’s seeing a growing number of seniors who are finding themselves in line too.
