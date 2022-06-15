ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One site fails this week’s Swim Guide

WASHINGTON [June 17, 2022] — Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park was the only site, out of 23, to fail this week’s Swim Guide test. According to Sound Rivers Executive Director Heather Deck, the high number could be attributed to wildlife — ducks, in this case — congregating around the sample site.
Washington woman discovers history of enslaved ancestor

Up until recently, John Randolph Jr., a native of Washington, was a complete mystery to his great-great-granddaughter, Naomi A. Randolph Hwesuhunu and her family. Naomi is part of the 7th generation of Randolphs born and raised in Washington. She knew Randolph had lived with his wife and children in New Bern in the 1860s. But no records could be found of his time in Washington. That was until Naomi received a Facebook message in December of 2020 from Leesa Jones, director of the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum, enquiring if she was related to a John Randolph Jr.
Write Again…Good times with the bard

“What’s in a name?” asked Shakespeare. Well, actually his boy Romeo did the asking. But old Will put him up to it. You know what I mean?. The English language’s greatest wordsmith asked through his various plays’ characters, a lot of questions and offered many opinions and viewpoints that are as relevant today as they were several centuries ago.
Noon Rotary

The Washington Noon Rotary Club has nearly concluded the 2021-22 fiscal year with one more meeting scheduled on Monday, June 27th. This past. Monday the club welcomed guest speaker Jordan Cantrell, (left) a local Edward Jones Certified Financial Planner, who addressed concerns and questions regarding the current investment climate and how it may impact your personal financial portfolio.
Council’s unanimous vote passes Belhaven’s budget

Council voted 5-0 to pass the 2022-2023 town budget at their regular meeting on Monday night (Monday, June 13). The budget increased from last year’s by nine percent, according to budget documents. The total budget amounts to $6,403,693. There are no changes to utility or tax rates. The increased...
