Up until recently, John Randolph Jr., a native of Washington, was a complete mystery to his great-great-granddaughter, Naomi A. Randolph Hwesuhunu and her family. Naomi is part of the 7th generation of Randolphs born and raised in Washington. She knew Randolph had lived with his wife and children in New Bern in the 1860s. But no records could be found of his time in Washington. That was until Naomi received a Facebook message in December of 2020 from Leesa Jones, director of the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum, enquiring if she was related to a John Randolph Jr.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO