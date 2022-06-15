The History of Hickory: A haven for the builders and creators

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tucked in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains and marked as the halfway point between Ashville and Charlotte, Hickory has long been the meeting spot for people just passing through.

But for those who’ve decided to stay, the town has become a haven for the builders and creators.

It’s a community that was built by the furniture industry, but now it’s a place for all kinds of people to create, including Missy Cleveland.

Art has always been a part of Missy’s life.

“It’s like air, I couldn’t stop if I wanted. If my hands got cut off, I’d figure out how to do it with my feet,” said Missy.

To create and to do. That’s what Hickory is known for.

“Main street, it’s been the center of Hickory since the beginning of Hickory,” said Scott Owens, with the Hickory Downtown Development Association.

The furniture industry helped build Hickory. For many years, it was the industry in town.

“History tells us if you’re really good at one thing, that’s great until that one thing doesn’t matter anymore. And then it doesn’t matter how good you were,” said Scott.

There are still a handful of legacy furniture shops in Hickory, but outsourcing and changes have slowed down the business as a whole.

“You don’t see the smoke-producing factories everywhere like you once did,” said Scott.

But before you write off Hickory as a town with an industry that faded away, remember one thing. Creators always find a way to create.

“You have two poets in a town the size of Hickory, who between them, have published 40 books, you don’t find that everywhere,” said Scott.







Scott is a poet who just published his 17 th book, a book of poems for children.

“A book of poems would have to be illustrated, I can’t draw a stick figure, I can’t draw a straight line,” laughed Scott.

“When Scott asked me to do this, I was really busy but I jumped on it,” said Missy.

A painter and a poet…creating something special for everyone. Just like what Hickory is known for.

“Just feels like, I call it front porch living, you can sit on your front porch, say hello to your neighbors,” said Missy.

That’s Hickory, creating art that you love and live in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.