ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

The History of Hickory: A haven for the builders and creators

By Maureen Wurtz
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tucked in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains and marked as the halfway point between Ashville and Charlotte, Hickory has long been the meeting spot for people just passing through.

But for those who’ve decided to stay, the town has become a haven for the builders and creators.

It’s a community that was built by the furniture industry, but now it’s a place for all kinds of people to create, including Missy Cleveland.

Art has always been a part of Missy’s life.

“It’s like air, I couldn’t stop if I wanted. If my hands got cut off, I’d figure out how to do it with my feet,” said Missy.

QUEEN CITY HOMETOWN: Click here for the latest stories across the Charlotte area

To create and to do. That’s what Hickory is known for.

“Main street, it’s been the center of Hickory since the beginning of Hickory,” said Scott Owens, with the Hickory Downtown Development Association.

The furniture industry helped build Hickory. For many years, it was the industry in town.

“History tells us if you’re really good at one thing, that’s great until that one thing doesn’t matter anymore. And then it doesn’t matter how good you were,” said Scott.

There are still a handful of legacy furniture shops in Hickory, but outsourcing and changes have slowed down the business as a whole.

A look at the history of Gastonia

“You don’t see the smoke-producing factories everywhere like you once did,” said Scott.

But before you write off Hickory as a town with an industry that faded away, remember one thing. Creators always find a way to create.

“You have two poets in a town the size of Hickory, who between them, have published 40 books, you don’t find that everywhere,” said Scott.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qAZc_0gBxPiX400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiLYW_0gBxPiX400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Vp4M_0gBxPiX400

Scott is a poet who just published his 17 th book, a book of poems for children.

“A book of poems would have to be illustrated, I can’t draw a stick figure, I can’t draw a straight line,” laughed Scott.

“When Scott asked me to do this, I was really busy but I jumped on it,” said Missy.

A painter and a poet…creating something special for everyone. Just like what Hickory is known for.

“Just feels like, I call it front porch living, you can sit on your front porch, say hello to your neighbors,” said Missy.

That’s Hickory, creating art that you love and live in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

QC Checklist: Juneteenth Weekend Fun

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – I’ve got a list of Juneteenth activities lined up for you to participate in and celebrate the African American culture. Starting this weekend in Belmont, a Juneteenth festival will take place at Stowe Park. Come ready to learn the true meaning behind the holiday with, food, crafts, art, and a finale […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Upcoming Town of Hudson Play and Photos

HUDSON, NC (June 17, 2022) – On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 23rd, 24th and 25th, the Town of Hudson presents the Bob Inman/Jan Karon play, “Welcome to Mitford.” The play is at 7:00 PM at the HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC. “Welcome to Mitford” tells the story of Father Tim Kavanagh and the fine folks of Mitford. The show is based on New York Times best-selling author Jan Karon’s Mitford series of novels. The show begins with the 36 voice Mitford Choir at 7:00 PM. The Mitford Museum will be open right up until show time and if you procure a ticket for the play, you can receive $5 off your museum ticket. Tickets for the show are $25 and may be obtained by going to the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website and following the link to tix.com. Or you can call the box office at (828) 726-8871 or go by the box office at the HUB. This is not a dinner theatre production, so no food will be served.
HUDSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Cleveland, NC
Hickory, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Business
Hickory, NC
Business
City
Hickory, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Hickory, NC
Government
City
Gastonia, NC
WBTW News13

New firetruck in North Carolina distributing beer

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new firetruck in Statesville won’t be putting out fires anytime soon. In fact, it’s not even part of the fire department. A brewery in town has manufactured its own fire engine to help quench the thirst of beer enthusiasts. The owner of Red Buffalo Brewing Company in downtown […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Dine Out For Kids!

Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Rock Hill Pride Festival faces roadblocks. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Rock Hill Pride Festival is expecting to host as...
CONCORD, NC
Axios Charlotte

9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend

North Carolina is home to hundreds of waterfalls — enough for a lifetime of day hikes from Charlotte. We’ve narrowed down the pool for you with 9 of our favorites within three hours of Uptown. [Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte] (1) Elk River Falls Location: Pisgah National Forest. […] The post 9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Builders#The Blue Ridge Mountains#Ashville
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Odo A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Odo a loving home! Odo is just over a year old and is up-to-date on all vaccines. He is a sweet dog and calm-tempered. Odo loves to cuddle and is eager to learn. To get more information on Odo or any of the other animals...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill Pride Festival faces roadblocks

Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. Max’s Mexican Eatery was supposed to open...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
caldwelljournal.com

Art in the Park concert to be held

GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 14, 2022) – The Caldwell Arts Council and the Town of Granite Falls are sponsoring the annual Art in the Park concert on Monday, June 20, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. This year’s concert will be held for the first time at the Granite Falls Recreation Center on Field #2. The featured artist for Art in the Park will be Doesn’t Madder.
GRANITE FALLS, NC
fox46.com

Ad featuring Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has been pulled from the air

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After Queen City News started asking questions about an ad featuring Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, it’s been pulled from the air in Charlotte. In the ad, Mayor Lyles asks viewers to tell lawmakers in Raleigh to provide more transportation funding for the Queen City.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

DaBaby hosting family friendly event for community

A Waxhaw woman has been without internet service for weeks. WBTV found six separate deeds of trust records involving Atrium, including Belk’s, through the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office. Concerns raised over hydrant proximity after fire destroys home in Cabarrus Co. Updated: 54 minutes ago. A home was...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Four new restaurants coming to Riverbend Village in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Riverbend Village is expanding its tenant mix with new restaurant offerings as part of that project’s second phase. Outback Steakhouse, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant and Nana Morrison’s Soul Food have signed deals at that 130-acre mixed-use development, says Wells Herndon with Simpson Commercial Real Estate.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy