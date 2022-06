Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets. The Marlins appear to be giving Aguilar a routine breather after he went 3-for-13 with five strikeouts in their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett Cooper is replacing Aguilar on first base and batting second while Willians Astudillo takes over as the designated hitter.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO