El Monte Officers Murdered, Alleged Killer on Probation for Illegal Gun
By Eric Leonard
NBC Los Angeles
3 days ago
The man who police say murdered El Monte Police Department officer Joseph Santana and Corporal Michael Paredes at a motel Tuesday afternoon was on probation at the time for being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records and officials confirmed. Family members and law enforcement sources told...
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said this week he is seeking a 40 years to life sentence for a person now being held for the attempted murder June 13 of a California Highway Patrol officer. The accused, Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, was charged with one...
Police made 14 felony arrests and eight misdemeanor arrests during a probation compliance sweep throughout the city of San Bernardino on June 16, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department. During the operation, more than 75 homes were visited and 45 probationers were contacted. Six firearms...
The mother of one of two El Monte police officers who were fatally shot in a gun battle that also left the suspect dead lashed out at District Attorney George Gascón Friday, saying his "insane ideas" allowed the gunman to remain out of jail and free to murder her son.
SHERMAN OAKS—A Sherman Oaks man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly providing a man with fentanyl which the man later overdosed from. The death occurred on May 1 of this year on the 200 block of Erbes Road in the Thousand Oaks area. David Smith, 29, of Sherman...
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 68-year-old Las Vegas man accused of carrying out a mass shooting during a Taiwanese Presbyterian church celebration last month, killing a 52-year-old doctor and wounding five others, has now been charged with hate crime enhancements in the attack. Parishioners fought back against the shooter, eventually hogtying him and holding him until Sheriff’s deputies arrived.
The family of a 29-year-old man who police say was run down by a woman driving a stolen car early Thursday in a South Los Angeles neighborhood was dealing with the unthinkable loss, and was expressing frustration that the man was released from a hospital without their knowledge. You would...
Police in Westminster said a man who was approximately 30 to 35 years old was shot and killed Thursday in the 13900 block of Cedar Street, near Sigler Park. Officers were called to the scene at around 3:25 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They discovered a man laying in the alley "with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his face and upper body," according to Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick. Paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the man dead at the scene. Witnesses told authorities that a suspect vehicle, described as a purple 2010 to 2014 sedan, was seen fleeing the area, going westbound on on Westminster Boulevard toward Locust Street. No suspect description was provided, though. The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Detective Malcolm Pierson III at 714-548-3759 or Detective Marcela Lopez at 714-548-3773. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to OCCrimestoppers.org.
A man accused of kidnapping, torturing and holding a woman against her will in his Chino Hills home is believed to have victimized other women, authorities said Thursday. Peter McGuire, 59, allegedly kidnapped a 22-year-old woman until she was able to escape his home in the 16200 block of Cordovan Court on June 9, the […]
The mother of one of the women killed in a Compton crash over the weekend was sharing a warning about street takeovers. The City of Compton said a crash that killed two women Sunday night was not associated with a street takeover, but neighbors and witnesses are disputing that claim as they say dozens of people were at that intersection at the time of the crash.
Vanessa Bryant wants to let the jury know in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County that the sheriff’s deputy accused of taking helicopter crash scene photos of Kobe Bryant was involved in another incident that involved excessive force where a handcuffed inmate’s head was allegedly knelt on. According...
A young man who pleaded no contest in the murder of a Long Beach resident whose body was found nearly a decade ago inside an SUV that had been set on fire was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in state prison.
The Fontana Police Department kept busy with multiple investigations that led to arrests this past week, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on June 16. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) continued to issue search warrants for the sales and trafficking of firearms, and numerous guns were seized along with ammunition and crossbows. Some felons were booked on numerous felony charges as a result of these seizures, the Facebook post said.
MELROSE—Saturday, June 18th, West Hollywood deputies arrived at Melrose Ave & Westmount Drive at 6:27am after they received a call from a woman who reported that she was assaulted by a black, transient female with an unknown deadly weapon. The victim was walking her dog in the area when...
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Two victims were located shot and fatally wounded on a street late Thursday night in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood patrol officers responded to numerous calls of a shooting in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue around 11:15 p.m., June 16, stated LAPD in a news release.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Today in court, Armando Cruz, 26, the man suspected of raping and killing 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre in 2020, was ordered to return October 17 to stand trial. Cruz faces several felonies including first-degree murder, kidnapping, rape by force and aggravated sexual assault of a minor.
A fight broke out during a city-sponsored concert at Miller Park in Fontana on June 16, and one teenager had minor injuries, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 7:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the park after receiving a report of a fight involving 10 subjects using skateboards as weapons. When officers arrived, several subjects fled into the crowd attending the concert, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
