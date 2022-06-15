ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

El Monte Officers Murdered, Alleged Killer on Probation for Illegal Gun

Cover picture for the articleThe man who police say murdered El Monte Police Department officer Joseph Santana and Corporal Michael Paredes at a motel Tuesday afternoon was on probation at the time for being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records and officials confirmed. Family members and law enforcement sources told...

Kenneth Hemm
3d ago

Flores should have been in prison. Serving under the felony 3 strikes law. George Gascon let him free. More blood on Gascon’s hands.

J C
3d ago

Sude had a a gun without a license 😱🤔why do i have to have a license...my point criminals don't care about new gun legislation or reform...

u think u know
3d ago

RIP officers..thank you for your service. I pray your families find peace and strength!

