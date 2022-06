LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The road to a possible spot in the 75th Little League World Series starts this weekend for three East Texas teams. Lufkin, Rose Capital West and Rose Capital East will all participate in the Texas East District 10 Tournament. The winner of the double elimination tournament will move on to the Texas East Section I tournament. If they can win there they would have to win the Texas East and the U.S. Southwest tournaments to earn a spot at the historic event in Williamsport, PA.

1 DAY AGO