ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

How to Watch Texas A&M in the College World Series

By Connor Zimmerlee
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LByiq_0gBxPJf100

The Aggies start off their trip to Omaha on Friday against Oklahoma.

Following their 4-3 win over Louisville, the Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in Omaha for the seventh time in school history, as they look to claim their first College World Series title and show that they are here to stay on the college baseball scene.

The Aggies will start t heir trip to Omaha on Friday, June 17, as they kick things off the Oklahoma Sooners at 1 p.m. central prior to the evening game between Notre Dame and Texas, the two other teams in bracket one with the Aggies.

Texas A&M is guaranteed at minimum two games in Omaha, as the College World Series is double elimination until the final two teams face off in what is a best of three series. However, the Aggies undoubtedly will want to play a lot more than just two games.

After their game against Oklahoma on Friday, the Aggies will be off on Saturday before returning to the diamond on Sunday.

Should they beat Oklahoma on Friday, the Aggies will take on the winners of Notre Dame and Texas on Sunday June 19 at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN2. If they lose however, they will take on the loser of the other game at 1 p.m. Central on ESPN with their season on the line.

Here is how to watch and listen to the game:

Teams: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

What: College World Series Game 1

When: Friday, June 17th, 1:00 PM Central, 2:00 PM Eastern

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska

TV Station: ESPN

Radio: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMUSN

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas baseball vs. Texas A&M: Opening odds for CWS rivalry

What could be the final shot for head coach David Pierce and No. 9 Texas baseball to stay alive in the postseason will arrive on June 19 when they take on the in-state rival and No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies in a loser’s bracket game in the College World Series. Texas and Texas A&M will reignite the Lone Star Showdown for the second time this season, just with more stakes involved this time.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Barash part of Aggie history with Longhorns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State Director of Baseball Operations/Player Development Michael Barash made his mark on the Texas A&M vs Texas baseball series. Barash was a catcher for the Aggies in 2015 and 2016. During the 2016 season Barash hit a walk-off home run against Texas at Olsen...
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#College World Series#College Baseball#First College#Oklahoma#College Sports#Watch Texas A M#The Texas A M Aggies#Notre Dame#Espn2#Nebraska Tv Station#Tamusn
KBTX.com

Aggies open College World Series against Oklahoma

OMAHA, Nebraska – The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies commence their seventh College World Series appearance and make their Jim Schlossnagle-era Omaha debut Friday when they battle their former Big 12 Conference and future Southeastern Conference foe, the Oklahoma Sooners. Game time at Charles Schwab Park Omaha is slated for 1 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Sooner fans have spirited role in making OU a special program

Oklahoma football has been blessed with some legendary head coaches, seven Heisman winners, 48 conference championships– the most among Football Bowl Subdivision teams — and more than its fair share of All-Americans. All that has contributed to the Sooners winning seven national championships, third most in the Associated...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
fanrecap.com

Will Lincoln Riley be on the hot seat if Brent Venables wins big first?

I love the football offseason. Instead of watching games, we get to ask amazing hypothetical questions that provoke deep and intellectual conversations. In this case, I really like this one: “Will Lincoln Riley be on the hot seat if Brent Venables wins a national championship first?”. It would be...
NORMAN, OK
KBTX.com

Long-time Bryan barber passes away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dotty Brown knew there was something special about Sonny Brown when they spoke on the phone for the first time in June of 1999. “This man was the most overwhelmingly generous person I’d ever met, and he treated me like a princess,” Dotty said.
BRYAN, TX
Z94

The All New ‘Warm Springs Casino’ Outside of Apache, OK. is Now Open!

The all-new Warm Springs Casino is now officially open! They held the grand opening ceremonies earlier this morning (06-15-22). The new casino is located just outside of Apache, OK. on the corner of Highway 62 and OK-9 at the Apache Wye'. It's a quick trip from Lawton, Fort Sill, about 30 miles away so you'll be there in 30 minutes tops. Our very own Jeri Anderson made the journey to be a part of the grand opening earlier today.
APACHE, OK
KYTV

College Station parking garage to close next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/city of Springfield) - If you plan to dine downtown next week, or catch a movie there, you’ll find fewer places to park. The College Station Car Park at 409 W. McDaniel Street will close beginning 8 p.m., Sunday, June 19th for maintenance. If all goes as...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
yukonprogressnews.com

One of a kind medical facility

Area residents on Sunday got their first peak inside the new OU Health Medical Center, which offers both emergency room and urgent care – a first in the region, officials say. The open house Sunday came complete with gift bags and food trucks and was a prelude to the...
YUKON, OK
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
869
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy