New Topgolf Memphis details revealed through first permit

A Chicago-based company will be responsible for Topgolf, the anticipated high-tech golf and entertainment venue just south of Germantown, according to a building permit filed Wednesday.

ARCO/Murray, the entertainment company’s national construction partner, has built more than 50 locations. Topgolf Memphis will be no different. ARCO’s local office is in East Memphis.

ARCO/Murray did not return calls.

The building will be two stories and more than 40 feet high. The ground floor will be 26,750 square feet and the second floor will be 22,926 square feet. Up to 940 people can be in the building at one time. According to the Memphis and Shelby County Office of Planning and Development portal, a portion of the site is in the FEMA defined 100-year floodplain.

The venue will include 72 hitting bays, a full kitchen and two bars.

The $16.5 million project, located on the east side of Germantown Road between Callis Cutoff Road and Tenn. 385, could break ground soon after a construction permit was filed with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development.

The Shopping Center Group (TSCG) helped recruit Topgolf to the area.

“We are very excited to have them come in,” Danny Buring, managing partner with TSCG said.

Buring and his partner Robert Sloan were part of the team luring Topgolf to Memphis.

The Land Use Control Board approved the proposal in its April meeting. Before that day, there were signs the company may be headed to Memphis. That day was the first time the company officially linked its name to the site.

Topgolf searched sites all over Shelby County throughout the last decade. Ken May, former chief executive of Topgolf, is a Memphis native. Many questioned why May’s hometown didn’t have a location. May is now CEO of a similar concept, Drive Shack Inc.