Washington, DC

WATCH: Anti-gun protesters at March for Our Lives don't know what an AR-15 is

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

Comments / 215

Terminator X
3d ago

more people probably are killed by drunk drivers.if your child has mental issues get them some help no sane person kills that many people ,but hey its probably easier to blame the ar than getting your relatives help or even reporting them would help

Reply(70)
38
Socialism Sucks
3d ago

These are the same people that will call the cops (aka people with guns) to help them if they are being robbed or assaulted.

Reply(2)
22
Michael Jagschitz
3d ago

I'm not surprised that these people don't have a clue about the weapons that they want to ban or get rid of.

Reply(22)
26
 

DC archdiocese accidentally sends blunt response on Pelosi Communion ban

EXCLUSIVE — Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has refused to comment publicly on whether he supports the barring of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion, with his office saying in a blunt and mistakenly sent email to the Washington Examiner that requests “will be ignored.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Counter protester storms stage at 'March for Our Lives' rally in Washington DC shouting 'I am the gun' and causing stampede as activists flee in terror amid demonstrations across US against gun violence

A man stormed the stage during the 'March for our Lives' protest against gun violence, causing an stampede as thousands of attendees fled in terror when he reportedly threw an object at the audience. More than 5,000 people attending the event at the National Mall in Washington, DC, cowered on...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

A striking number from a new poll on guns

As Congress considers, again, the possibility of moving a package of gun control reforms, a number from a new CBS News/YouGov poll jumped out at me as evidence of why solving America's gun violence problem is so hard.
UNIONDALE, NY
