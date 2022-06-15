WATCH: Anti-gun protesters at March for Our Lives don't know what an AR-15 is

Terminator X
more people probably are killed by drunk drivers.if your child has mental issues get them some help no sane person kills that many people ,but hey its probably easier to blame the ar than getting your relatives help or even reporting them would help
Socialism Sucks
3d ago
These are the same people that will call the cops (aka people with guns) to help them if they are being robbed or assaulted.
Michael Jagschitz
3d ago
I'm not surprised that these people don't have a clue about the weapons that they want to ban or get rid of.
Hunter Biden's daughter offers GOP senator phone call with father on one condition
Hunter Biden's daughter made a unique offer to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Tuesday when she said she would put the Republican on the phone with her father if Johnson voted for gun control legislation.
DC archdiocese accidentally sends blunt response on Pelosi Communion ban
EXCLUSIVE — Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has refused to comment publicly on whether he supports the barring of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion, with his office saying in a blunt and mistakenly sent email to the Washington Examiner that requests “will be ignored.”
Second college joins Texas A&M in denying Rittenhouse is enrolled: Report
Following a Texas A&M University statement denying that Kyle Rittenhouse is admitted or enrolled at the school, another college has reportedly denied that the teenager is enrolled.
Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
22 mass shootings. 374 dead. Here’s where the guns came from
The suspects in the shootings at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and a Buffalo, New York, supermarket were both just 18, authorities say, when they bought the weapons used in the attacks — too young to legally purchase alcohol or cigarettes, but old enough to arm themselves with assault-style weapons.
goodmorningamerica.com
What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s
Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
Column: America's gun violence problem won't be solved until firearm owners finally understand it must be
Politicians have been railing about the proliferation of gun violence for a very long time, and gun murders have been escalating to the nation's embarrassment, columnist George Skelton writes.
Counter protester storms stage at 'March for Our Lives' rally in Washington DC shouting 'I am the gun' and causing stampede as activists flee in terror amid demonstrations across US against gun violence
A man stormed the stage during the 'March for our Lives' protest against gun violence, causing an stampede as thousands of attendees fled in terror when he reportedly threw an object at the audience. More than 5,000 people attending the event at the National Mall in Washington, DC, cowered on...
Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned
Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead
Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
A California woman was jailed for having a stillbirth. Her attorney says prosecution for miscarriages will 'only get worse' under the nation's current abortion rights crackdown.
Attorney Samantha Lee said cases like her client's open the door to similar charges being brought for "anything someone does or doesn't do during their pregnancy."
'Shame on us!': House passes gun-control package to address mass shootings but it's likely to die in the Senate
Recent mass shootings have House Democrats pushing the most sweeping set of gun-control bills considered by Congress in decades.
A Proud Boy who got close enough to Sen. Chuck Schumer to send the lawmaker running on January 6 pleads guilty to Capitol riot felony charge
Joshua Pruitt was captured on security footage throwing a sign and a chair inside the Capitol Visitors' Canter on January 6, 2021.
Ex-CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network ditched Parkland teacher after shooting to cover Trump news
Ex-CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin accused her former employer of ditching a live interview with a teacher on the heels of the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting to cover breaking news about then-President Trump when making a point about the media moving on too quickly after mass shootings. Baldwin, who left...
Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’
Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous
The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
'The View' hosts call for getting 'rid of Republicans:' They're the 'party of White Supremacy,' 'massacres'
Hosts of ABC's "The View" called for getting "rid of the Republican Party" to pass gun control on Thursday, saying that they were the "party of White Supremacy" and "massacres." "I always say don't vote for Republicans," co-host Joy Behar said. "Right now, I mean you can go back to...
Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated
About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
A striking number from a new poll on guns
As Congress considers, again, the possibility of moving a package of gun control reforms, a number from a new CBS News/YouGov poll jumped out at me as evidence of why solving America's gun violence problem is so hard.
Wyoming GOP Sen. Cynthia Lummis 'surprised' by constituents urging action on guns
Two weeks after Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) said she didn't think strengthening background checks on gun purchases would "be acceptable in the state of Wyoming," she revealed that her constituents have "surprised" her. Lummis told CNN on Tuesday that since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,...
