Wellington Police Notes: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

A semi-truck traveling on US-54 fell into the Ninnescah River yesterday morning (Wednesday, June 15). According to Sedgwick County Fire Department, the Hazardous Material Team were on scene on US-54 and the Ninnescah River. They assisted the Cheney Fire Department with hazmat cleanup due to the semi-tractor trailer leaving US-54 ending up in the river. Sedgwick County EMS transported a patient to the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. Travel was limited to to one lane in both directions on US-54 whil...

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO