Wellington, KS

Wellington Police Notes: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 3 days ago

•2:19 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1000 block N. Washington Ave, Wellington. •7:30 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 1200 block N. Blaine...

www.sumnernewscow.com

KAKE TV

1 person dead in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A person has been killed after a shooting in the 3400 block of S. Everett in Wichita on Friday. Police and EMS were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:10 p.m. Police are saying that the shooting is likely self inflicted.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby water park

Note: This story has been updated for further clarification. DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby Fire and Rescue was at Rock River Rapids in Derby on Friday, less than two minutes after a report of a drowning. Police say a child was playing on the lily pads and went underwater. A lifeguard jumped in and saved […]
DERBY, KS
Great Bend Post

Lifeguard saves boy from drowning at Kansas waterpark

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Lifeguards at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby performed a water rescue Friday, according to a statement from the city. Just before 9p.m. a lifeguard identified a 3-year-old boy under water in the children’s area of the pool and performed a water rescue. Derby Fire...
DERBY, KS
City
Wellington, KS
City
Washington, KS
Wellington, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Witness says Wichita murder followed racial slurs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A court document released Friday details the investigation into a Wichita murder over Memorial Day weekend. Roger Gale Jr., 27, of Wichita, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Emmanuel Hardy, 30, of Wichita. Hardy was found fatally injured at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Escaped iguana reunited with owner in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — The Riverside neighborhood came together for one of its own this week – a lost pet iguana. Aurora Mangers, the owner of Charlez, a red iguana, says she realized he was lost after she and her uncle could not find him. “We looked everywhere in the room, and then we checked […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Burglary at a T-Mobile store

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A calculated burglary in southeast Wichita has police looking for answers. It happened last month at the T-Mobile store at Harry and George Washington boulevard and the thieves had a key to the front door. It was May 21 when a man walked right up to...
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Ron Kimball, 72, Wellington: April 8, 1950 – June 14, 2022

Ronald (Ron) David Kimball of Wellington, KS, 72, died on June 14, 2022 at Botkin Health & Rehab surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on April 8, 1950 in Pittsburgh, PA to Richard and Edith (Ticknor) Kimball. He graduated from Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, IL in 1968. He received a football scholarship and earned his business degree from Kansas State University in 1973. He was an insurance agent for 46 years and he was the sole proprietor of Kimball Insurance Agency for 33 years in Wellington.
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested after mother, daughter found dead in W. Kansas

More than 160 golfers were out for the golf tournament which kicked off its 32nd year. The Wichita Fire Department warns Wichitans to shot them where you buy them. After more than a year, the county selected a familiar face to fill the position which has been vacant since last July.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Warning for Wichita drivers, pavement buckling due to heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - This week, it’s not rain or snow creating a sticky situation for Wichita drivers. Instead, it’s intense heat. The City of Wichita said pavement buckling is fairly common, especially in the summer. “I damaged one of my rims in a pothole, driver Fiorella Dozier...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man indicted for bank robbery

A federal grand jury in Wichita has indicted a Wichita man for a June 2nd bank robbery. 55-year-old Roland Vandenberg is accused of robbing an Emprise Bank location at 47th Street South and Broadway. Police said a man walked into the bank around 1 p.m. and demanded money from a teller, then ran from the bank. Vandenburg was arrested a short time later.
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Hazmat cleanup needed for semi-tractor falling into Ninnescah River

A semi-truck traveling on US-54 fell into the Ninnescah River yesterday morning (Wednesday, June 15). According to Sedgwick County Fire Department, the Hazardous Material Team were on scene on US-54 and the Ninnescah River. They assisted the Cheney Fire Department with hazmat cleanup due to the semi-tractor trailer leaving US-54 ending up in the river. Sedgwick County EMS transported a patient to the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. Travel was limited to to one lane in both directions on US-54 whil...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Heavy police presence at Bel Aire home leads to 2 arrests

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Bel Aire Police Department reported the arrests of two suspects following a strong police response to a home near 44th Street North and Woodlawn. Bel Aire police said its department and the Wichita Police Department received information about an absconder wanted in connection with “multiple homicides” and a second suspect with felony warrants inside a home.
BEL AIRE, KS
poncacitynow.com

Blackwell Women Killed in Traffic Accident Thursday Morning

A fatality accident occurred Thursday morning in Kay County at approximately 10:51 am. Cynthia Cox, 56 of Blackwell, was traveling North on 13th Street in Blackwell and failed to stop at a stop sign at 13th and Hubbard Road. Her 2008 Chevrolet Impala was hit by 2017 Ram 1500 pickup driven by Marques Odom, 34, of Enid and then rolled one and a half times.
BLACKWELL, OK
kaynewscow.com

One killed, one injured in accident on Doolin

NEWKIRK — Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier reports that one person was killed and one injured in an accident that occurred at 7:40 a.m. today in the 3000 block of west Doolin. Longcrier said crews arrived on scene and freed an adult male from a SUV that was flipped...
NEWKIRK, OK
classiccountry1070.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Bel Aire

Two people were arrested after police responded to a home in Bel Aire Thursday eveing. Officers were called to a home near 45th and Woodlawn, after police got information about a parole absconder and someone else with warrants. Both people were arrested without incident. A statement from Bel Aire Police says multiple officers and police dogs were used to take the people into custody.
BEL AIRE, KS

