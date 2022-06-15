Wellington Police Notes: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Ronald (Ron) David Kimball of Wellington, KS, 72, died on June 14, 2022 at Botkin Health & Rehab surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on April 8, 1950 in Pittsburgh, PA to Richard and Edith (Ticknor) Kimball. He graduated from Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, IL in 1968. He received a football scholarship and earned his business degree from Kansas State University in 1973. He was an insurance agent for 46 years and he was the sole proprietor of Kimball Insurance Agency for 33 years in Wellington.
