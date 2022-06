Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 2. Read at your own risk!. When Thor faces Odin, his father tells him that he is not the god of hammers and that the Mjolnir is only a tool to help him channel his abilities. In Ms. Marvel Episode 2, Kamala realizes that the bangle from her great-grandmother is not the source of her powers but rather, it is like an activator of some sort. Her capabilities come from within her!

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO