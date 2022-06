BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just as the summer travel season is heating up, passengers are getting a tough reminder that things may not go as planned. According to Flight Aware, about 1700 flights were canceled Thursday and by mid-day Friday there were another one thousand cancellations. The majority of the issues were on the east coast, and the problems were attributed to extreme weather that affected some eastern seaboard states. According to CBS News, many cancelations were in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Metropolitan New York region and Reagan Washington National in Washington, D.C. There were also images of planes lined up on the runway at...

