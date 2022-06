LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the City of Laurel voted on the Laurel Tourism Promotion Tax, which passed with more than 70% of the votes. The tax, which will add a 3% tax on local hotels, Airbnbs and Bed & Breakfasts, is meant to be used for promoting tourism throughout the city. By bringing in more revenue, the city hopes to use the funds to draw in more visitors. This, in turn, will help local businesses.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO