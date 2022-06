Tennessee’s Republican Secretary of State was arrested on Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after leaving a music festival. "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI," Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a statement. "Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."

