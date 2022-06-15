Upstate with three fatal crashes in less than 24 hours

The Upstate has seen three fatal crashes in less than 24 hours between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The trend has become disturbing as the number of traffic fatalities continue to grow. South Carolina was 2nd per capita in deadly wrecks in the U.S. last year.

In the 1st of the three wrecks, a motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the Upstate Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon on Keys Street less than 2 miles south of Anderson. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway from the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the rider of a 2006 Kawaski lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the road and hit a guard rail.

In the 2nd crash, one person is dead and another is injured after a pick up truck collided with a moped in the Upstate. The crash happened around 5:40 AM Wednesday On Hwy 11 in Spartanburg County about 2 miles south of Chesnee. Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says both vehicles were traveling north on Hwy 11 when the Toyota truck struck the moped in the rear, causing the moped to spill in the roadway. The driver of the moped was injured in the crash, a passenger on the moped was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota truck was not injured, the collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

The latest wreck happened around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Cannons Campground road about 1 mile south of Cowpens near the Spartanburg/Cherokee County line. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the Highway Patrol says, the driver of Kia Sedan crossed the centerline, went off the road and hit a tree. The driver of the Kia, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the car was injured and transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, there's been no update on the passenger's condition. This marks the 3rd fatal crash in the Upstate since Tuesday afternoon and the 2nd to happen in Spartanburg County Wednesday.