ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Upstate with three fatal crashes in less than 24 hours

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSl73_0gBxKzts00

The Upstate has seen three fatal crashes in less than 24 hours between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The trend has become disturbing as the number of traffic fatalities continue to grow. South Carolina was 2nd per capita in deadly wrecks in the U.S. last year.

In the 1st of the three wrecks, a motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the Upstate Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon on Keys Street less than 2 miles south of Anderson. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway from the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the rider of a 2006 Kawaski lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the road and hit a guard rail.

In the 2nd crash, one person is dead and another is injured after a pick up truck collided with a moped in the Upstate. The crash happened around 5:40 AM Wednesday On Hwy 11 in Spartanburg County about 2 miles south of Chesnee. Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says both vehicles were traveling north on Hwy 11 when the Toyota truck struck the moped in the rear, causing the moped to spill in the roadway. The driver of the moped was injured in the crash, a passenger on the moped was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota truck was not injured, the collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

The latest wreck happened around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Cannons Campground road about 1 mile south of Cowpens near the Spartanburg/Cherokee County line. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the Highway Patrol says, the driver of Kia Sedan crossed the centerline, went off the road and hit a tree. The driver of the Kia, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the car was injured and transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, there's been no update on the passenger's condition. This marks the 3rd fatal crash in the Upstate since Tuesday afternoon and the 2nd to happen in Spartanburg County Wednesday.

Comments / 3

Cathryn Kellogg
2d ago

Because the drivers in this state do not know how to drive safely and correctly. And they sure do not know how to use or know what a blinker is. And lastly, they are in such a hurry to get to where they want/need to go!

Reply
4
George Jeffries
2d ago

In my 6 years of living in the upstate, I have NEVER seen any law enforcement officer make a traffic stop for any violation. This includes speeding (sheriff's car doing in excess of 40 MPH this morning in a 25 MPH area this morning) shows the lack of concern for the area and for the laws of the road. I have seen illegal turns from the right lane across the left to make a left- hand turn, speeding, tailgating, failure to yield and/or stop and others. Speeding probably being the most recurrent. And it sounds like most of these deaths have at least some component of speeding in their result. Better driver's ed and tighter traffic patrolling would help immensely.

Reply
2
Related
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies teenager who died during crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died during a crash in Greenville County on Saturday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash occurred around 1:14 a.m. along South Carolina Highway 11. According to troopers, the victim was driving a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman dies months following Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died Friday following an April Greenville crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Sharyon Teresa Benson, 44, of Greenville, died after a multiple-vehicle crash on April 27, the coroner’s office said. The crash happened near SC 291 and Worley Road. According to the coroner’s office, she was a […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting at Upstate Dollar General

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday in the parking lot of Dollar General. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around noon at the Dollar General located at 3009 South Church Street Ext A. Deputies said a man exited the store and attempted to get in […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg County, SC
Accidents
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Anderson, SC
Accidents
City
Cowpens, SC
Anderson, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Chesnee, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Anderson, SC
WBTV

One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Friday morning in York County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:43 a.m. on SC-55 near SC-557, just outside Clover city limits. SCHP says that a GMC pickup...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Laurens. According to deputies, law enforcement is in the area of Paul Street and the suspect is in custody. There is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.
LAURENS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate#County Line#Traffic Accident
FOX Carolina

Threats to ‘shoot up’ Upstate town hall caused lockdown on Friday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers investigated threats directed toward Spartanburg City Hall on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the area at around 12:09 p.m. on June 17, 2022, after someone had called in a threat to Spartanburg County Communications. According to them, the caller described himself as a Hispanic male wearing a “Batman” t-shirt and jeans who was “swinging a bat.” The caller added that he had a gun and intended to “shoot up” Spartanburg City Hall.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WNCT

3 arrested on charges related to missing person case in SC

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Oconee County women were arrested Wednesday in reference to a missing person investigation in Walhalla. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Brook Lindsey Nix, 34-year-old Amanda Lea Bryant, and 33-year-old Stephanie Nicole Stancil, all of Walhalla. Deputies said a teenage boy that was reported missing on June 1 […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

One person dead after tree falls on Biltmore Estate road, striking vehicle

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead after a tree fell on a roadway on Biltmore Estate, striking a vehicle. A spokesperson for Biltmore says the tragic incident happened during a weather event on Friday, June 17, with high winds when a tree fell across a road on the estate entrance, striking a guest vehicle.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
WYFF4.com

Body found in water at Darwin Wright Park, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — A man's body was found Friday at an Upstate park, according to deputies and the coroner. The body was found just after 10:30 a.m. in water at Darwin Wright Park in Anderson County, according to Coroner Greg Shore with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The victim has...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Arrest made after pregnant woman shot in South Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have made an arrest and given an update on the pregnant woman shot and her baby. The shooting happened Saturday near Belton on James Cox Road in Anderson County. Carrie Skeen, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said two women, one of whom was...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

First Responder Friday: Cowpens PD

Home struck by lightning, how to stay safe during …. Thursday’s storms cause damage throughout Spartanburg …. Gage Howard & Olivia Ireland win Spartanburg Junior …. Upstate emergency departments, urgent cares see increased …. Erik Bakich introductory press conference. 2 found shot to death inside Greenville Co. home. Cycling...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigating armed robberies in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson Police Department are investigating armed robberies that occurred Friday. Deputies said an armed suspect entered the 7-Eleven convenience store on Highway 29 North around 3:45 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Investigation underway after body found in water at Anderson Co. park

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a body was found at a park on Lake Hartwell on Friday. People in the area of Darwin Wright Park reached out to FOX Carolina about a large law enforcement presence near Anderson Beach Boulevard and Liberty Highway.
ANDERSON, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy