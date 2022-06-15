Recounts underway in two Democratic County Commission districts

The Shelby County Election Commission is up against a Monday, June 20, deadline to complete two recounts in a pair of Democratic primaries for the Shelby County Commission.

The recounts in the Democratic primaries for Districts 7 and 11 began Wednesday, June 15, after the Election Commission received payment for the recount from the two candidates seeking the process.

The primary board of the Tennessee Democratic Party voted Saturday, June 11, to call for the recounts in the District 7 and District 11 primaries from the May ballot.

Monday is the deadline for the commission to send August ballots to voters in the military or another country under terms of the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

The act applies to federal elections and requires ballots to be in the mail to those voters 45 days prior to the Aug. 4 election day.

While the August ballot includes Shelby County general elections, it also includes state and federal primary elections.

In the District 7 Democratic primary, former County Commissioner Henri Brooks beat Memphis-Shelby County Schools board member Althea Greene by 76 votes in a five-way race with 2,478 votes total, according to the certified results.

In the District 11 Democratic primary, MSCS board member Miska Clay-Bibbs beat Rev. Eric Winston by 18 votes in a three-way race with 2,200 votes total according to the certified results.

Greene and Winston each sought a recount with Greene putting up $4,310 for the recount in her race and Winston putting up $835 for the recount in his race.

Because the results are in primary elections, the primary boards for the two parties can use a different standard than the state laws that govern seeking recounts in general elections.

In a call for a recount in a general election in Tennessee, the burden is on the losing candidate to go to court and file a lawsuit and then produce proof of enough specific voting irregularities to change the outcome of the race.

Winston and Greene sought recounts from the party because they were the two closest races on the May county primary ballot in Shelby County.

Greene also attempted to have Brooks stripped of the primary victory by alleging that Brooks does not live in the district. But the primary board denied the request.

State Democratic party leaders also ruled that an attempt by Stephanie Gatewood in the Democratic primary for Juvenile Court Clerk to revoke Janeen Gordon’s win in that primary was filed too late with the party.

Gatewood, who finished third in the certified results, claimed Gordon should be disqualified for appearing on the primary ballot as Janeen Fullilove Gordon, a reference to her mother – outgoing clerk Janis Fullilove.

Gatewood’s challenge never made it to the state Democratic party’s primary board.

In the two contested County Commission primaries, Clay-Bibbs would have no Republican or independent opposition in the August county general election if the recount confirms her victory.

Brooks would face independent candidate Shirelle Dakota-Brown on the August ballot.